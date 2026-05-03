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IRGC Warns Trump of Stark Choice Between Conflict, Concession
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) declared on Sunday that US President Donald Trump faces a decisive dilemma: either engage in an "impossible" war or accept a "bad deal" with Iran.
In a statement published on the US-based social media platform X, the IRGC’s intelligence division indicated that Tehran had issued a deadline to American forces to lift their blockade on Iranian ports. It further noted that Europe, China, and Russia are increasingly expressing a more critical stance toward Washington.
"There is only one way to read this: Trump must choose between 'an impossible military operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.
"The room for US decision-making has narrowed," it said.
Tensions escalated after the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf region, in addition to shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.
Beginning April 13, the US imposed a naval blockade aimed at Iranian shipping activity within the vital maritime corridor.
Efforts to de-escalate included a two-week ceasefire announced on April 8 through mediation by Pakistan, followed by face-to-face negotiations in Islamabad on April 11; however, these discussions failed to produce a long-term agreement.
In a statement published on the US-based social media platform X, the IRGC’s intelligence division indicated that Tehran had issued a deadline to American forces to lift their blockade on Iranian ports. It further noted that Europe, China, and Russia are increasingly expressing a more critical stance toward Washington.
"There is only one way to read this: Trump must choose between 'an impossible military operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.
"The room for US decision-making has narrowed," it said.
Tensions escalated after the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf region, in addition to shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.
Beginning April 13, the US imposed a naval blockade aimed at Iranian shipping activity within the vital maritime corridor.
Efforts to de-escalate included a two-week ceasefire announced on April 8 through mediation by Pakistan, followed by face-to-face negotiations in Islamabad on April 11; however, these discussions failed to produce a long-term agreement.
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