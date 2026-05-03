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Clearing Mines in Strait of Hormuz Could Take Months After Conflict
(MENAFN) A Pentagon assessment indicates that fully clearing the Strait of Hormuz of mines allegedly laid by Iran could require up to six months, a timeline that may contribute to sustained high oil prices, according to reports.
The strategic waterway has been heavily disrupted since the outbreak of conflict involving the United States and Israel, with Iran effectively restricting passage and global energy flows being significantly impacted. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime route, carrying roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas during normal conditions.
Even during a fragile ceasefire period, the passage has remained largely restricted, with reports indicating continued limitations on shipping activity. Analysts suggest that even if hostilities end and restrictions are lifted, mine-clearing operations would likely take an extended period before normal navigation resumes.
The assessment, cited in reports and shared during a classified briefing with members of the US House Armed Services Committee, suggested that Iran may have deployed more than 20 naval mines in and around the area. Some of these devices are believed to be remotely deployable or GPS-guided, making detection and removal more complex.
It was also noted in the briefing that such clearance operations would probably not begin until active conflict ends.
However, the Pentagon publicly rejected the reported timeline. A defense spokesperson dismissed the claims, stating that a six-month closure scenario is “an impossibility” and not an acceptable assessment from the department, while also disputing elements of the report as inaccurate despite its basis in a classified briefing.
Iranian military officials have previously warned of a broad “danger zone” spanning a large maritime area where mines could be present, while political statements from Tehran have suggested the strait would remain closed under continued US naval restrictions.
Shipping companies have expressed concern over the lack of clear maritime guidance, with industry representatives noting that uncertainty over safe routes continues to affect global trade decisions.
During a brief easing of tensions earlier in the ceasefire period, limited vessel movement reportedly resumed through the strait, though traffic remained minimal due to ongoing fears of mines and potential attacks.
The strategic waterway has been heavily disrupted since the outbreak of conflict involving the United States and Israel, with Iran effectively restricting passage and global energy flows being significantly impacted. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical maritime route, carrying roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas during normal conditions.
Even during a fragile ceasefire period, the passage has remained largely restricted, with reports indicating continued limitations on shipping activity. Analysts suggest that even if hostilities end and restrictions are lifted, mine-clearing operations would likely take an extended period before normal navigation resumes.
The assessment, cited in reports and shared during a classified briefing with members of the US House Armed Services Committee, suggested that Iran may have deployed more than 20 naval mines in and around the area. Some of these devices are believed to be remotely deployable or GPS-guided, making detection and removal more complex.
It was also noted in the briefing that such clearance operations would probably not begin until active conflict ends.
However, the Pentagon publicly rejected the reported timeline. A defense spokesperson dismissed the claims, stating that a six-month closure scenario is “an impossibility” and not an acceptable assessment from the department, while also disputing elements of the report as inaccurate despite its basis in a classified briefing.
Iranian military officials have previously warned of a broad “danger zone” spanning a large maritime area where mines could be present, while political statements from Tehran have suggested the strait would remain closed under continued US naval restrictions.
Shipping companies have expressed concern over the lack of clear maritime guidance, with industry representatives noting that uncertainty over safe routes continues to affect global trade decisions.
During a brief easing of tensions earlier in the ceasefire period, limited vessel movement reportedly resumed through the strait, though traffic remained minimal due to ongoing fears of mines and potential attacks.
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