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Ooredoo Kuwait Launches Industry-Leading Hajj & Roaming Offers
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, 29th April 2026 – As millions of pilgrims prepare for the annual Hajj season, Ooredoo Kuwait has launched a range of special roaming offers designed to keep customers connected with ease, value, and peace of mind throughout their journey within Saudi Arabia.
This initiative reflects Ooredoo Kuwait’s continued strategy of placing customer experience first, especially during busy travel seasons when reliable communication is essential. With generous data bundles, voice benefits, and flexible validity periods, positioning the company as one of the most competitive telecom providers in the region during the Hajj season.
The Hajj Offer is a premium, carefully curated roaming bundle specifically developed for pilgrims to meet their expectations and needs. The package provides an unprecedented 2TB of internet roaming on Mobily’s network in Saudi Arabia, alongside 2,000 voice minutes covering calls to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. Valid for 15 days, the offer ensures that customers remain connected throughout their pilgrimage journey without concerns about usage limitations or service interruptions.
The offer will be available during May and will be accessible to all Ooredoo customers, whether via or App. New customers can purchase ESIM through the website. This reinforces the company’s push toward digital-first service delivery and enhanced customer convenience. The scale of the data allowance, combined with extensive regional calling coverage, positions the package as one of the most comprehensive Hajj roaming propositions currently available in the market.
In parallel, Ooredoo Kuwait has introduced a series of complementary roaming enhancements aimed at supporting customers travelling through or beyond Saudi Arabia during the Hajj period. These offers are designed to address different stages of the customer’s journey, from transit to extended travel.
Ooredoo Free One Day Passport – KSA has been developed specifically for customers transiting through Saudi Arabia enroute to their destination. This offer includes 100GB of internet and 100 outgoing voice minutes to Kuwait and GCC destinations, providing travelers with a simple, high-value solution to stay connected during short stopovers. With ease of use at its core, the offer ensures customers can navigate travel logistics, communications, and personal connectivity needs without disruption.
Alongside this, Ooredoo Kuwait has enhanced its Single Country Passport Offer, introducing an additional 10GB of free internet in Saudi Arabia on Mobily network, significantly increasing the value proposition for roaming customers. This enhancement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to continuously improving its service portfolio in line with evolving customer expectations and increasing data consumption while abroad.
Commenting on these offers, Ooredoo Kuwait emphasized that the initiative is rooted in its long-standing philosophy of upgrading the world of its customers. The company highlighted that travel, particularly during Hajj, requires reliable communication tools that enable customers to stay connected, share experiences, and manage their journeys with confidence and ease.
Beyond the technical enhancements, the new roaming portfolio underscores Ooredoo Kuwait’s positioning as a lifestyle enabler rather than a traditional telecom provider. The brand continues to evolve as a digital companion for its customers—an “always-on” partner supporting them across borders, time zones, and life moments.
The company also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering best-in-class network partnerships, ensuring strong coverage, competitive pricing, and seamless user experience across all roaming destinations.
By leveraging strategic international partnerships and investing in customer-centric innovation, Ooredoo Kuwait aims to remove friction from global connectivity and simplify the way customers stay connected abroad.
With the introduction of its 2026 Hajj and roaming portfolio, Ooredoo Kuwait strengthens its leadership in the telecommunications sector, particularly in the roaming segment, where demand for high-data, high-value solutions continues to grow rapidly.
The company concluded that these initiatives are part of its broader mission to continuously enhance digital lifestyle in Kuwait, ensuring that whether at home or abroad, customers remain connected with ease, confidence, and reliability.
This initiative reflects Ooredoo Kuwait’s continued strategy of placing customer experience first, especially during busy travel seasons when reliable communication is essential. With generous data bundles, voice benefits, and flexible validity periods, positioning the company as one of the most competitive telecom providers in the region during the Hajj season.
The Hajj Offer is a premium, carefully curated roaming bundle specifically developed for pilgrims to meet their expectations and needs. The package provides an unprecedented 2TB of internet roaming on Mobily’s network in Saudi Arabia, alongside 2,000 voice minutes covering calls to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. Valid for 15 days, the offer ensures that customers remain connected throughout their pilgrimage journey without concerns about usage limitations or service interruptions.
The offer will be available during May and will be accessible to all Ooredoo customers, whether via or App. New customers can purchase ESIM through the website. This reinforces the company’s push toward digital-first service delivery and enhanced customer convenience. The scale of the data allowance, combined with extensive regional calling coverage, positions the package as one of the most comprehensive Hajj roaming propositions currently available in the market.
In parallel, Ooredoo Kuwait has introduced a series of complementary roaming enhancements aimed at supporting customers travelling through or beyond Saudi Arabia during the Hajj period. These offers are designed to address different stages of the customer’s journey, from transit to extended travel.
Ooredoo Free One Day Passport – KSA has been developed specifically for customers transiting through Saudi Arabia enroute to their destination. This offer includes 100GB of internet and 100 outgoing voice minutes to Kuwait and GCC destinations, providing travelers with a simple, high-value solution to stay connected during short stopovers. With ease of use at its core, the offer ensures customers can navigate travel logistics, communications, and personal connectivity needs without disruption.
Alongside this, Ooredoo Kuwait has enhanced its Single Country Passport Offer, introducing an additional 10GB of free internet in Saudi Arabia on Mobily network, significantly increasing the value proposition for roaming customers. This enhancement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to continuously improving its service portfolio in line with evolving customer expectations and increasing data consumption while abroad.
Commenting on these offers, Ooredoo Kuwait emphasized that the initiative is rooted in its long-standing philosophy of upgrading the world of its customers. The company highlighted that travel, particularly during Hajj, requires reliable communication tools that enable customers to stay connected, share experiences, and manage their journeys with confidence and ease.
Beyond the technical enhancements, the new roaming portfolio underscores Ooredoo Kuwait’s positioning as a lifestyle enabler rather than a traditional telecom provider. The brand continues to evolve as a digital companion for its customers—an “always-on” partner supporting them across borders, time zones, and life moments.
The company also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering best-in-class network partnerships, ensuring strong coverage, competitive pricing, and seamless user experience across all roaming destinations.
By leveraging strategic international partnerships and investing in customer-centric innovation, Ooredoo Kuwait aims to remove friction from global connectivity and simplify the way customers stay connected abroad.
With the introduction of its 2026 Hajj and roaming portfolio, Ooredoo Kuwait strengthens its leadership in the telecommunications sector, particularly in the roaming segment, where demand for high-data, high-value solutions continues to grow rapidly.
The company concluded that these initiatives are part of its broader mission to continuously enhance digital lifestyle in Kuwait, ensuring that whether at home or abroad, customers remain connected with ease, confidence, and reliability.
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