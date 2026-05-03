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Nissan Middle East and ADNOC Distribution Partner to Elevate Car Care Services and Customer Experiences across the UAE
(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (30 April 2026): Nissan Middle East has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s leading convenience and mobility retailer, to explore a long-term strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the automotive service landscape in the UAE. The collaboration builds on ADNOC Distribution’s long‑term commitment to service excellence and its extensive national network of car care facilities serving motorists and automotive partners across the UAE.
The partnership will enable the rollout of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) certified service standards across ADNOC Distribution’s car care network, supporting consistent quality, safety and customer experience for motorists. By combining Nissan’s global automotive expertise with ADNOC Distribution’s extensive national network of service stations and car care facilities, the partnership seeks to set a benchmark for convenience, quality, and customer satisfaction. As part of the partnership, ADNOC Distribution will certify its 184 lube bays to align with Nissan’s global standards and upskill more than 600 technicians nationwide.
The signing ceremony took place at Nissan Middle East’s headquarters in Dubai, attended by Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and India, Nissan and INFINITI, and Juma Khalifa Al Khemeiri, Senior Vice President, Commercial, ADNOC Distribution.
The ceremony was also attended by senior Nissan executives and leadership representatives from Nissan’s authorized partners in the UAE, AWR Automotive (formerly AAC) and Al Masaood Automobiles (AMA). The MoU was formally signed by Mehdi Al Rais, Director of Aftersales, Nissan Middle East, and Eng. Saber Mohammed Al Ammari, Vice President, Lubricants, Base Oil & Specialties, ADNOC Distribution.
Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India, Nissan and INFINITI, said: “This MoU marks the beginning of a promising collaboration between two industry leaders committed to excellence. By exploring mutual opportunities with ADNOC Distribution, we aim to further enhance the ownership journey for our customers in the UAE. This partnership is a testament to our 'customer-first' philosophy, allowing us to investigate new ways to provide accessible, manufacturer-backed standards of care across a wider network, supported by our long-standing partners in the UAE, AWR Automotive and Al Masaood Automobiles.”
Eng. Saber Mohammed Al Ammari, Vice President, Lubricants, Base Oil & Specialties, ADNOC Distribution, said: “This partnership further advances ADNOC Distribution’s multi-brand mobility and convenience strategy by expanding certified vehicle care options for a broad base of motorists across the UAE. By embedding global automotive standards across our network and working with partners like Nissan Middle East, we are continuously enhancing service consistency and quality, while strengthening capacities that support a growing portfolio of automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) collaborations. Supported by ADNOC Voyager, the #1 lubricant brand in the UAE, we continue to strengthen our multi-brand offering and deliver greater value to our customers.”
While the MoU outlines a regional strategic direction, the localized execution of future initiatives will be driven through Nissan’s authorized dealers in the UAE. This ensures that any potential service or solution maintains the high standards of expertise and spare parts that Nissan customers expect. ADNOC Distribution’s lube bays continue to serve motorists across multiple automotive brands, reinforcing a scalable, non‑exclusive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) service model.
The partnership focuses on cross-knowledge sharing and the exploration of new service models that leverage ADNOC Distribution’s vast footprint, ensuring that Nissan drivers benefit from an integrated and seamless experience throughout the country. For customers, this translates into greater access to certified vehicle care closer to where they live and travel, without compromising on manufacturer‑approved standards.
This collaboration is part of Nissan Middle East’s wider strategy to work closely with key local entities and the public sector to support the UAE’s automotive industry. It builds upon Nissan’s existing commitments, including its ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Economy to combat counterfeit parts and promote intellectual property rights. In parallel, ADNOC Distribution continues to evolve as a leading mobility and convenience retailer, strengthening partnerships that enhance consumer trust and choice beyond fuel. By fostering strong local partnerships, Nissan continues to reinforce its role as a key contributor to a safe, transparent, and high-quality automotive environment for all road users in the UAE.
The partnership will enable the rollout of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) certified service standards across ADNOC Distribution’s car care network, supporting consistent quality, safety and customer experience for motorists. By combining Nissan’s global automotive expertise with ADNOC Distribution’s extensive national network of service stations and car care facilities, the partnership seeks to set a benchmark for convenience, quality, and customer satisfaction. As part of the partnership, ADNOC Distribution will certify its 184 lube bays to align with Nissan’s global standards and upskill more than 600 technicians nationwide.
The signing ceremony took place at Nissan Middle East’s headquarters in Dubai, attended by Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and India, Nissan and INFINITI, and Juma Khalifa Al Khemeiri, Senior Vice President, Commercial, ADNOC Distribution.
The ceremony was also attended by senior Nissan executives and leadership representatives from Nissan’s authorized partners in the UAE, AWR Automotive (formerly AAC) and Al Masaood Automobiles (AMA). The MoU was formally signed by Mehdi Al Rais, Director of Aftersales, Nissan Middle East, and Eng. Saber Mohammed Al Ammari, Vice President, Lubricants, Base Oil & Specialties, ADNOC Distribution.
Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India, Nissan and INFINITI, said: “This MoU marks the beginning of a promising collaboration between two industry leaders committed to excellence. By exploring mutual opportunities with ADNOC Distribution, we aim to further enhance the ownership journey for our customers in the UAE. This partnership is a testament to our 'customer-first' philosophy, allowing us to investigate new ways to provide accessible, manufacturer-backed standards of care across a wider network, supported by our long-standing partners in the UAE, AWR Automotive and Al Masaood Automobiles.”
Eng. Saber Mohammed Al Ammari, Vice President, Lubricants, Base Oil & Specialties, ADNOC Distribution, said: “This partnership further advances ADNOC Distribution’s multi-brand mobility and convenience strategy by expanding certified vehicle care options for a broad base of motorists across the UAE. By embedding global automotive standards across our network and working with partners like Nissan Middle East, we are continuously enhancing service consistency and quality, while strengthening capacities that support a growing portfolio of automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) collaborations. Supported by ADNOC Voyager, the #1 lubricant brand in the UAE, we continue to strengthen our multi-brand offering and deliver greater value to our customers.”
While the MoU outlines a regional strategic direction, the localized execution of future initiatives will be driven through Nissan’s authorized dealers in the UAE. This ensures that any potential service or solution maintains the high standards of expertise and spare parts that Nissan customers expect. ADNOC Distribution’s lube bays continue to serve motorists across multiple automotive brands, reinforcing a scalable, non‑exclusive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) service model.
The partnership focuses on cross-knowledge sharing and the exploration of new service models that leverage ADNOC Distribution’s vast footprint, ensuring that Nissan drivers benefit from an integrated and seamless experience throughout the country. For customers, this translates into greater access to certified vehicle care closer to where they live and travel, without compromising on manufacturer‑approved standards.
This collaboration is part of Nissan Middle East’s wider strategy to work closely with key local entities and the public sector to support the UAE’s automotive industry. It builds upon Nissan’s existing commitments, including its ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Economy to combat counterfeit parts and promote intellectual property rights. In parallel, ADNOC Distribution continues to evolve as a leading mobility and convenience retailer, strengthening partnerships that enhance consumer trust and choice beyond fuel. By fostering strong local partnerships, Nissan continues to reinforce its role as a key contributor to a safe, transparent, and high-quality automotive environment for all road users in the UAE.
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