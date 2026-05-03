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Suspect Allegedly Planned Attack on Trump, Officials at Washington Gala
(MENAFN) Investigators say the man who attempted to breach security at a gala dinner attended by US President Donald Trump had intended to assassinate the president as well as multiple senior administration figures, prompting renewed scrutiny of security arrangements at the event.
Trump was evacuated from the hotel ballroom by Secret Service personnel after the situation escalated. He later shared surveillance images showing the suspect attempting to run past a security checkpoint before being intercepted. The individual was detained after a brief exchange of gunfire with agents and taken into custody at the scene.
The suspect is currently being interrogated and is expected to face formal charges in federal court in Washington on Monday. Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the individual is not cooperating with investigators and confirmed that federal charges are anticipated.
Authorities indicated that early findings suggest the suspect may have been targeting members of the administration, although officials stressed that the full motive remains unclear.
The suspect was reportedly armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun, and knives. Officials also believe he was staying at the same hotel where the event was being held and had traveled across the country prior to the incident, purchasing firearms within recent years.
During and immediately after the incident, guests at the gala reportedly hid under tables as Secret Service agents secured the ballroom and responded to the threat.
Trump later described the suspect in strong terms, referring to him as “a sick guy,” and suggested he had produced a written statement expressing anti-Christian sentiments and outlining potential targets in a hierarchical order.
Reports also indicate that the suspect, identified in some accounts as a 31-year-old man, may have left a note referencing a planned sequence of targets ranked by priority.
The rapid intervention by security forces prevented the suspect from reaching the main event area, but the incident has raised questions about protective measures at high-profile political gatherings.
Trump was evacuated from the hotel ballroom by Secret Service personnel after the situation escalated. He later shared surveillance images showing the suspect attempting to run past a security checkpoint before being intercepted. The individual was detained after a brief exchange of gunfire with agents and taken into custody at the scene.
The suspect is currently being interrogated and is expected to face formal charges in federal court in Washington on Monday. Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the individual is not cooperating with investigators and confirmed that federal charges are anticipated.
Authorities indicated that early findings suggest the suspect may have been targeting members of the administration, although officials stressed that the full motive remains unclear.
The suspect was reportedly armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun, and knives. Officials also believe he was staying at the same hotel where the event was being held and had traveled across the country prior to the incident, purchasing firearms within recent years.
During and immediately after the incident, guests at the gala reportedly hid under tables as Secret Service agents secured the ballroom and responded to the threat.
Trump later described the suspect in strong terms, referring to him as “a sick guy,” and suggested he had produced a written statement expressing anti-Christian sentiments and outlining potential targets in a hierarchical order.
Reports also indicate that the suspect, identified in some accounts as a 31-year-old man, may have left a note referencing a planned sequence of targets ranked by priority.
The rapid intervention by security forces prevented the suspect from reaching the main event area, but the incident has raised questions about protective measures at high-profile political gatherings.
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