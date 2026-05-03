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UN Warns of Rising Nuclear Proliferation Risks as Arms Race Concerns Grow
(MENAFN) A high-level United Nations meeting on nuclear non-proliferation opened in New York on Monday amid growing international concern over the potential for a renewed nuclear arms race.
At the start of the conference, the UN Secretary-General warned that the global system designed to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons is weakening, stating that long-standing commitments are increasingly unfulfilled and that confidence between states is eroding. He emphasized that the pressures driving nuclear proliferation are intensifying and called for renewed commitment to strengthening the treaty framework.
The gathering brings together signatories of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which is widely regarded as the foundation of global efforts to limit the spread of nuclear weapons. However, expectations for concrete breakthroughs remain limited due to deep geopolitical divisions and ongoing tensions among major powers.
Officials noted that concerns about nuclear escalation have grown significantly since the previous review cycle, with renewed disputes over verification measures and compliance. The UN chief also reiterated earlier warnings that the world remains dangerously close to catastrophic miscalculation in the context of nuclear tensions.
Several member states expressed alarm over current developments. A senior European official described the present risk of nuclear proliferation as extremely high, citing concerns related to nuclear programs in countries such as Iran and North Korea, which continue to draw international criticism.
The president of the conference, representing Vietnam’s UN mission, cautioned that the meeting is unlikely to resolve broader strategic conflicts among global powers. However, he stressed that even modest progress in reaffirming treaty obligations and outlining practical steps could help preserve the treaty’s credibility.
He further warned that the consequences of failure would extend far beyond the conference itself, noting that the possibility of a renewed nuclear arms race is increasingly seen as a real and growing concern in the current international environment.
At the start of the conference, the UN Secretary-General warned that the global system designed to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons is weakening, stating that long-standing commitments are increasingly unfulfilled and that confidence between states is eroding. He emphasized that the pressures driving nuclear proliferation are intensifying and called for renewed commitment to strengthening the treaty framework.
The gathering brings together signatories of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which is widely regarded as the foundation of global efforts to limit the spread of nuclear weapons. However, expectations for concrete breakthroughs remain limited due to deep geopolitical divisions and ongoing tensions among major powers.
Officials noted that concerns about nuclear escalation have grown significantly since the previous review cycle, with renewed disputes over verification measures and compliance. The UN chief also reiterated earlier warnings that the world remains dangerously close to catastrophic miscalculation in the context of nuclear tensions.
Several member states expressed alarm over current developments. A senior European official described the present risk of nuclear proliferation as extremely high, citing concerns related to nuclear programs in countries such as Iran and North Korea, which continue to draw international criticism.
The president of the conference, representing Vietnam’s UN mission, cautioned that the meeting is unlikely to resolve broader strategic conflicts among global powers. However, he stressed that even modest progress in reaffirming treaty obligations and outlining practical steps could help preserve the treaty’s credibility.
He further warned that the consequences of failure would extend far beyond the conference itself, noting that the possibility of a renewed nuclear arms race is increasingly seen as a real and growing concern in the current international environment.
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