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US Reviews Iranian Proposal as Strait of Hormuz Talks Continue
(MENAFN) The White House said it is currently reviewing a new proposal submitted by Iran aimed at addressing tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, following months of disruption linked to conflict in the Middle East.
According to reports, the proposal was delivered to Washington through intermediaries, outlining Tehran’s positions on key issues, including nuclear-related demands and conditions linked to the reopening of the strategic waterway. The discussion comes after a period of heightened instability that previously affected global markets and energy supplies.
US officials confirmed that the proposal is under evaluation, with senior advisers briefing the US president on its contents during internal meetings. A White House spokesperson said the document is being examined as part of ongoing diplomatic engagement.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the proposal as somewhat more constructive than anticipated, but expressed caution about its credibility. He emphasized that any agreement would need to firmly block Iran from progressing toward nuclear weapons capability in the future.
On the Iranian side, officials argued that previous rounds of negotiations failed due to what they described as excessive US demands. Tehran’s foreign minister made these remarks during diplomatic visits abroad, where he also held discussions with Russian leadership, which reiterated support for continued dialogue and cooperation.
Iranian representatives have also maintained that any agreement would require security guarantees, particularly assurances that neither the United States nor its allies would resume military strikes if a deal is reached.
Efforts to restart direct talks have been inconsistent. Mediation attempts involving regional actors, including Pakistan and Oman, have facilitated limited engagement, though planned meetings have been cancelled or delayed amid shifting diplomatic conditions.
Despite setbacks, both sides have signaled that communication channels remain open, even as disagreements persist over nuclear restrictions, sanctions, and maritime security in the Gulf region.
According to reports, the proposal was delivered to Washington through intermediaries, outlining Tehran’s positions on key issues, including nuclear-related demands and conditions linked to the reopening of the strategic waterway. The discussion comes after a period of heightened instability that previously affected global markets and energy supplies.
US officials confirmed that the proposal is under evaluation, with senior advisers briefing the US president on its contents during internal meetings. A White House spokesperson said the document is being examined as part of ongoing diplomatic engagement.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the proposal as somewhat more constructive than anticipated, but expressed caution about its credibility. He emphasized that any agreement would need to firmly block Iran from progressing toward nuclear weapons capability in the future.
On the Iranian side, officials argued that previous rounds of negotiations failed due to what they described as excessive US demands. Tehran’s foreign minister made these remarks during diplomatic visits abroad, where he also held discussions with Russian leadership, which reiterated support for continued dialogue and cooperation.
Iranian representatives have also maintained that any agreement would require security guarantees, particularly assurances that neither the United States nor its allies would resume military strikes if a deal is reached.
Efforts to restart direct talks have been inconsistent. Mediation attempts involving regional actors, including Pakistan and Oman, have facilitated limited engagement, though planned meetings have been cancelled or delayed amid shifting diplomatic conditions.
Despite setbacks, both sides have signaled that communication channels remain open, even as disagreements persist over nuclear restrictions, sanctions, and maritime security in the Gulf region.
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