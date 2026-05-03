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Germany Records Lowest Birth Rate Since Postwar Era
(MENAFN) Germany has registered its lowest birth rate since 1946, according to official statistics, underscoring the country’s ongoing demographic challenges linked to an ageing population.
Data released by the national statistics agency shows that approximately 654,300 babies were born in 2025, down from 677,117 in the previous year, representing a decline of about 3.4 percent. This marks the fourth consecutive annual decrease in births.
At the same time, the number of deaths reached around 1.01 million in 2025. This created a population gap of roughly 352,000 more deaths than births, described as the largest recorded birth deficit in Germany’s postwar history.
Statisticians attribute the downward trend to several structural factors. One key reason is the relatively small generation born in the 1990s now entering peak family-forming age, which naturally reduces the number of potential parents. In addition, fertility rates have continued to decline since 2022, reflecting broader social and economic shifts.
The fertility rate, which measures the average number of children a woman is expected to have over her lifetime, has been steadily weakening, contributing to long-term population ageing.
Demographic data also highlights the scale of ageing in Germany. In 2024, around 19 million people—roughly 23 percent of the population—were aged 65 or older, compared with about 15 percent in 1991. This shift places increasing pressure on the country’s pension and welfare systems.
In response, a government-appointed pensions commission is preparing reform proposals scheduled for release at the end of June.
The debate over pension sustainability intensified after recent political remarks suggesting that state pensions should function primarily as a basic safety net supplemented by additional income sources. These comments drew criticism from trade unions and coalition partners, prompting clarification that statutory pension levels would not be reduced under current policy.
Data released by the national statistics agency shows that approximately 654,300 babies were born in 2025, down from 677,117 in the previous year, representing a decline of about 3.4 percent. This marks the fourth consecutive annual decrease in births.
At the same time, the number of deaths reached around 1.01 million in 2025. This created a population gap of roughly 352,000 more deaths than births, described as the largest recorded birth deficit in Germany’s postwar history.
Statisticians attribute the downward trend to several structural factors. One key reason is the relatively small generation born in the 1990s now entering peak family-forming age, which naturally reduces the number of potential parents. In addition, fertility rates have continued to decline since 2022, reflecting broader social and economic shifts.
The fertility rate, which measures the average number of children a woman is expected to have over her lifetime, has been steadily weakening, contributing to long-term population ageing.
Demographic data also highlights the scale of ageing in Germany. In 2024, around 19 million people—roughly 23 percent of the population—were aged 65 or older, compared with about 15 percent in 1991. This shift places increasing pressure on the country’s pension and welfare systems.
In response, a government-appointed pensions commission is preparing reform proposals scheduled for release at the end of June.
The debate over pension sustainability intensified after recent political remarks suggesting that state pensions should function primarily as a basic safety net supplemented by additional income sources. These comments drew criticism from trade unions and coalition partners, prompting clarification that statutory pension levels would not be reduced under current policy.
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