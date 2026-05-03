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US Defense Chief Faces Congressional Scrutiny Over War on Iran
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to face intense questioning from lawmakers during a congressional hearing on Wednesday, as pressure mounts over the ongoing war involving Iran and its broader global impact.
The testimony, taking place before the House Armed Services Committee, marks Hegseth’s first appearance before Congress since the conflict began. The session is formally linked to President Donald Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget, but is expected to focus heavily on the handling and direction of the war, which remains unresolved.
Lawmakers from both major parties have reportedly expressed frustration over the quality and transparency of classified briefings provided by the Pentagon, raising expectations for a tense public hearing. A senior US military official, General Dan Caine, is also scheduled to testify.
A Democratic member of the committee said the hearing would force accountability over what she described as a “war of choice,” reflecting growing political divisions over the administration’s role in initiating and managing the conflict.
The administration has not yet presented a clear roadmap for ending the war, which has already had significant economic consequences, including major disruptions to global energy markets. Iran’s closure of a key maritime route has contributed to sharp increases in oil prices, while the United States has responded with expanded naval deployments in the region.
In response to escalating tensions, US forces have increased their military presence, including deploying multiple aircraft carriers to the Middle East for the first time in decades. A ceasefire announced earlier has been repeatedly extended, but diplomatic negotiations have not produced a lasting agreement.
Political opposition has also intensified. Some lawmakers have introduced impeachment-related measures against the defense secretary, accusing him of authorizing military action without proper congressional approval and raising concerns about transparency and accountability in wartime decision-making.
Additional criticism has focused on the handling of US troop casualties during the conflict. Lawmakers have called for formal investigations into incidents involving American personnel, alleging inconsistencies in official accounts and insufficient protection of deployed forces.
Since the start of the war, reported US military losses include personnel killed in multiple incidents across the region, along with hundreds of injured service members, adding further pressure on the administration as congressional oversight intensifies.
The testimony, taking place before the House Armed Services Committee, marks Hegseth’s first appearance before Congress since the conflict began. The session is formally linked to President Donald Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget, but is expected to focus heavily on the handling and direction of the war, which remains unresolved.
Lawmakers from both major parties have reportedly expressed frustration over the quality and transparency of classified briefings provided by the Pentagon, raising expectations for a tense public hearing. A senior US military official, General Dan Caine, is also scheduled to testify.
A Democratic member of the committee said the hearing would force accountability over what she described as a “war of choice,” reflecting growing political divisions over the administration’s role in initiating and managing the conflict.
The administration has not yet presented a clear roadmap for ending the war, which has already had significant economic consequences, including major disruptions to global energy markets. Iran’s closure of a key maritime route has contributed to sharp increases in oil prices, while the United States has responded with expanded naval deployments in the region.
In response to escalating tensions, US forces have increased their military presence, including deploying multiple aircraft carriers to the Middle East for the first time in decades. A ceasefire announced earlier has been repeatedly extended, but diplomatic negotiations have not produced a lasting agreement.
Political opposition has also intensified. Some lawmakers have introduced impeachment-related measures against the defense secretary, accusing him of authorizing military action without proper congressional approval and raising concerns about transparency and accountability in wartime decision-making.
Additional criticism has focused on the handling of US troop casualties during the conflict. Lawmakers have called for formal investigations into incidents involving American personnel, alleging inconsistencies in official accounts and insufficient protection of deployed forces.
Since the start of the war, reported US military losses include personnel killed in multiple incidents across the region, along with hundreds of injured service members, adding further pressure on the administration as congressional oversight intensifies.
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