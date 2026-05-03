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Death Toll in Indonesia Train Collision Rises to Sixteen
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities from a train collision near Indonesia’s capital has increased to 16 after another injured passenger died in hospital, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. All of the victims were women.
The crash occurred late Monday near Bekasi Timur station when a long-distance passenger train collided with the rear of a stationary commuter train. The impact triggered an extensive rescue operation that lasted nearly 12 hours, during which emergency crews worked to free passengers from heavily damaged carriages.
According to police, a 25-year-old woman who had been receiving treatment died on Wednesday morning, bringing the total death toll to 16. Officials also reported that around 90 people were injured in the incident, while 44 have since been discharged from hospital after treatment.
Rescue authorities confirmed that all casualties were from the commuter train involved in the collision.
Preliminary accounts suggest the commuter train had been halted near a level crossing following an earlier incident involving a taxi, when it was struck from behind by the incoming long-distance train.
The transport ministry has launched an investigation, including scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the earlier disruption involving the taxi, according to officials.
Indonesia’s president has attributed the tragedy to unsafe level crossings and has called for nationwide safety improvements, including the installation of guard posts or overpasses to reduce the risk of similar accidents.
Train and road safety remains a recurring concern in Indonesia, where transport infrastructure challenges and aging systems have contributed to a history of serious accidents across the country.
The crash occurred late Monday near Bekasi Timur station when a long-distance passenger train collided with the rear of a stationary commuter train. The impact triggered an extensive rescue operation that lasted nearly 12 hours, during which emergency crews worked to free passengers from heavily damaged carriages.
According to police, a 25-year-old woman who had been receiving treatment died on Wednesday morning, bringing the total death toll to 16. Officials also reported that around 90 people were injured in the incident, while 44 have since been discharged from hospital after treatment.
Rescue authorities confirmed that all casualties were from the commuter train involved in the collision.
Preliminary accounts suggest the commuter train had been halted near a level crossing following an earlier incident involving a taxi, when it was struck from behind by the incoming long-distance train.
The transport ministry has launched an investigation, including scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding the earlier disruption involving the taxi, according to officials.
Indonesia’s president has attributed the tragedy to unsafe level crossings and has called for nationwide safety improvements, including the installation of guard posts or overpasses to reduce the risk of similar accidents.
Train and road safety remains a recurring concern in Indonesia, where transport infrastructure challenges and aging systems have contributed to a history of serious accidents across the country.
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