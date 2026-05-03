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UN Telecom Agency to Monitor Impact of Reported Attacks on Infrastructure
(MENAFN) A United Nations telecommunications body has agreed to assess and report on the impact of reported attacks affecting communications infrastructure in several Middle Eastern countries, following growing regional concern over disruptions linked to ongoing conflict.
The decision, taken by the governing council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), involves monitoring damage and service disruptions across civilian telecommunications and information systems in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.
The move comes after Gulf Cooperation Council member states, along with Jordan, submitted a resolution calling for international attention to the effects of recent hostilities on critical communication networks. The resolution focused on the stability and security of civilian ICT systems amid escalating regional tensions.
According to the adopted measure, the ITU secretariat has been instructed to track and evaluate the extent of disruptions and to report on their broader consequences for both regional and global connectivity. The agency also reiterated its commitment to supporting reliable communication networks and strengthening infrastructure resilience.
The decision was reached through consensus during a council session in Geneva, where member states reviewed multiple proposals related to the conflict’s impact on telecommunications systems.
In parallel, another proposal submitted by Iran seeking international support for the reconstruction of its damaged broadcasting and telecommunications infrastructure did not advance, as member states failed to reach agreement.
The ITU, which oversees global coordination of telecommunications standards and infrastructure—including radio spectrum, satellites, and internet systems—plays a central role in maintaining international connectivity frameworks.
The resolution reflects growing concern among member states about the spillover effects of regional conflicts on civilian technological infrastructure and cross-border communication systems.
The decision, taken by the governing council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), involves monitoring damage and service disruptions across civilian telecommunications and information systems in Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan.
The move comes after Gulf Cooperation Council member states, along with Jordan, submitted a resolution calling for international attention to the effects of recent hostilities on critical communication networks. The resolution focused on the stability and security of civilian ICT systems amid escalating regional tensions.
According to the adopted measure, the ITU secretariat has been instructed to track and evaluate the extent of disruptions and to report on their broader consequences for both regional and global connectivity. The agency also reiterated its commitment to supporting reliable communication networks and strengthening infrastructure resilience.
The decision was reached through consensus during a council session in Geneva, where member states reviewed multiple proposals related to the conflict’s impact on telecommunications systems.
In parallel, another proposal submitted by Iran seeking international support for the reconstruction of its damaged broadcasting and telecommunications infrastructure did not advance, as member states failed to reach agreement.
The ITU, which oversees global coordination of telecommunications standards and infrastructure—including radio spectrum, satellites, and internet systems—plays a central role in maintaining international connectivity frameworks.
The resolution reflects growing concern among member states about the spillover effects of regional conflicts on civilian technological infrastructure and cross-border communication systems.
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