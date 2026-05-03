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Trump Rejects Iranian Proposal as US-Iran Tensions Remain Unresolved
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has said he is “not satisfied” with a new proposal submitted by Iran, as diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict remain stalled despite a fragile ceasefire.
According to reports, the draft proposal was delivered to mediators in Pakistan, though its contents have not been publicly disclosed. The development comes amid continued uncertainty over whether peace negotiations can resume meaningfully after previous rounds failed to produce progress.
Speaking to reporters, Trump criticized the current state of negotiations, pointing to internal divisions within Iran’s leadership as a key obstacle. He also described the situation as a choice between continued military escalation or attempting to reach a negotiated settlement, while indicating a preference for avoiding further conflict.
The conflict, which began with coordinated US and Israeli strikes in late February, has largely been paused under a ceasefire that took effect in early April. However, diplomatic engagement has remained limited, with only one unsuccessful round of direct talks reported.
Despite announcing in correspondence with lawmakers that hostilities had effectively ended, the US has not made major changes to its military posture in the region.
Tensions continue to affect global energy markets, with Iran maintaining control over a key maritime chokepoint, restricting the flow of oil and gas, while the United States has imposed countermeasures targeting Iranian ports.
Elsewhere in the region, instability persists. In Lebanon, Israeli strikes have continued despite a separate ceasefire agreement with an Iran-aligned armed group. Reports indicate multiple casualties following recent airstrikes in southern areas, with evacuation warnings issued shortly before attacks.
Meanwhile, the United States has approved new arms deals with regional partners, including missile defense systems and precision-guided weapons, signaling continued military support for allied states amid ongoing regional uncertainty.
According to reports, the draft proposal was delivered to mediators in Pakistan, though its contents have not been publicly disclosed. The development comes amid continued uncertainty over whether peace negotiations can resume meaningfully after previous rounds failed to produce progress.
Speaking to reporters, Trump criticized the current state of negotiations, pointing to internal divisions within Iran’s leadership as a key obstacle. He also described the situation as a choice between continued military escalation or attempting to reach a negotiated settlement, while indicating a preference for avoiding further conflict.
The conflict, which began with coordinated US and Israeli strikes in late February, has largely been paused under a ceasefire that took effect in early April. However, diplomatic engagement has remained limited, with only one unsuccessful round of direct talks reported.
Despite announcing in correspondence with lawmakers that hostilities had effectively ended, the US has not made major changes to its military posture in the region.
Tensions continue to affect global energy markets, with Iran maintaining control over a key maritime chokepoint, restricting the flow of oil and gas, while the United States has imposed countermeasures targeting Iranian ports.
Elsewhere in the region, instability persists. In Lebanon, Israeli strikes have continued despite a separate ceasefire agreement with an Iran-aligned armed group. Reports indicate multiple casualties following recent airstrikes in southern areas, with evacuation warnings issued shortly before attacks.
Meanwhile, the United States has approved new arms deals with regional partners, including missile defense systems and precision-guided weapons, signaling continued military support for allied states amid ongoing regional uncertainty.
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