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Wadi Rum Desert Hosts Seventeenth Ultra Moon Marathon
(MENAFN) The Wadi Rum desert in southern Jordan hosted the 17th edition of the Full Moon Ultra Marathon on Friday, bringing together hundreds of runners from around the world for a nighttime endurance event across one of the country’s most iconic landscapes.
Organised by TREKS in cooperation with the Jordan Tourism Board and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, the event took place within the UNESCO-listed Wadi Rum Protected Area and attracted 495 participants representing 46 countries, according to official statements.
The race offered multiple categories designed for different levels of endurance, including a 5-kilometre guided walk, a 10-kilometre desert run, a half-marathon distance of 21 kilometres, and a full 50-kilometre ultra-marathon route across the desert terrain under moonlight.
For the first time, the event has been officially recognised within the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) and International Trail Running Association (ITRA) ranking systems. This inclusion allows participants to earn internationally recognised points that contribute to global rankings and qualification pathways for major trail running competitions.
Organisers described the development as an important step in elevating the race’s international profile, stating that it places Wadi Rum more firmly on the global map of competitive trail running and strengthens its appeal to elite endurance athletes.
They also noted that the marathon has grown significantly since its launch in 2009, evolving from a local sporting initiative into a globally recognised event that blends athletic competition with tourism and cultural experience. The race is also presented as a way to support sustainable tourism and contribute to local Bedouin communities in the region.
Winners of the 50-kilometre ultra-marathon included an Australian runner who took the men’s title in just under five hours, while a US athlete won the women’s category. Other race categories also saw international and local competitors achieve top finishes across the shorter distances.
Organisers highlighted that participants often describe the event as a unique desert experience combining endurance sport with the natural beauty of Wadi Rum under the night sky.
Organised by TREKS in cooperation with the Jordan Tourism Board and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, the event took place within the UNESCO-listed Wadi Rum Protected Area and attracted 495 participants representing 46 countries, according to official statements.
The race offered multiple categories designed for different levels of endurance, including a 5-kilometre guided walk, a 10-kilometre desert run, a half-marathon distance of 21 kilometres, and a full 50-kilometre ultra-marathon route across the desert terrain under moonlight.
For the first time, the event has been officially recognised within the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) and International Trail Running Association (ITRA) ranking systems. This inclusion allows participants to earn internationally recognised points that contribute to global rankings and qualification pathways for major trail running competitions.
Organisers described the development as an important step in elevating the race’s international profile, stating that it places Wadi Rum more firmly on the global map of competitive trail running and strengthens its appeal to elite endurance athletes.
They also noted that the marathon has grown significantly since its launch in 2009, evolving from a local sporting initiative into a globally recognised event that blends athletic competition with tourism and cultural experience. The race is also presented as a way to support sustainable tourism and contribute to local Bedouin communities in the region.
Winners of the 50-kilometre ultra-marathon included an Australian runner who took the men’s title in just under five hours, while a US athlete won the women’s category. Other race categories also saw international and local competitors achieve top finishes across the shorter distances.
Organisers highlighted that participants often describe the event as a unique desert experience combining endurance sport with the natural beauty of Wadi Rum under the night sky.
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