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Spain Condemns Israel After Gaza Flotilla Activists got Taken for Questioning
(MENAFN) Tensions between Spain and Israel have escalated after Israeli authorities brought two Gaza-bound flotilla activists to Israel for questioning, a move Madrid has described as unlawful.
The activists were part of a larger maritime convoy of more than 50 vessels that departed from France, Spain, and Italy, aiming to challenge the Israeli blockade on Gaza and deliver aid to the territory. The flotilla was intercepted in international waters near Greece, where Israeli forces detained a large number of participants.
Organisers of the mission accused Israeli authorities of unlawfully detaining over 200 people involved in the operation. Israeli officials, however, said the activists were removed from the vessels during the interception and confirmed that two individuals were transferred to Israel for further questioning.
One of those taken into custody was identified as a Spanish activist, while the other is a Brazilian national. Israeli authorities stated that the individuals were linked to an organisation they claim is subject to international sanctions and has alleged connections to Palestinian militant activity.
Spain’s foreign minister strongly criticised the detention, arguing that it occurred outside Israeli jurisdiction and in international waters. He called for the immediate release of the Spanish activist, saying the action was unacceptable and warning that it could further damage already strained diplomatic relations.
The incident adds to growing friction between the two countries, whose relations have deteriorated significantly since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in 2023. Political disagreements over Israel’s military campaign have led to mutual diplomatic measures, including the withdrawal of ambassadors.
Israeli officials defended their actions, stating that the individuals involved were associated with a group that has been previously designated by the United States, while critics continue to question the legality of the interception and detention at sea.
The episode underscores continuing international divisions over access to Gaza and the legality of efforts to challenge the blockade through maritime activism.
The activists were part of a larger maritime convoy of more than 50 vessels that departed from France, Spain, and Italy, aiming to challenge the Israeli blockade on Gaza and deliver aid to the territory. The flotilla was intercepted in international waters near Greece, where Israeli forces detained a large number of participants.
Organisers of the mission accused Israeli authorities of unlawfully detaining over 200 people involved in the operation. Israeli officials, however, said the activists were removed from the vessels during the interception and confirmed that two individuals were transferred to Israel for further questioning.
One of those taken into custody was identified as a Spanish activist, while the other is a Brazilian national. Israeli authorities stated that the individuals were linked to an organisation they claim is subject to international sanctions and has alleged connections to Palestinian militant activity.
Spain’s foreign minister strongly criticised the detention, arguing that it occurred outside Israeli jurisdiction and in international waters. He called for the immediate release of the Spanish activist, saying the action was unacceptable and warning that it could further damage already strained diplomatic relations.
The incident adds to growing friction between the two countries, whose relations have deteriorated significantly since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in 2023. Political disagreements over Israel’s military campaign have led to mutual diplomatic measures, including the withdrawal of ambassadors.
Israeli officials defended their actions, stating that the individuals involved were associated with a group that has been previously designated by the United States, while critics continue to question the legality of the interception and detention at sea.
The episode underscores continuing international divisions over access to Gaza and the legality of efforts to challenge the blockade through maritime activism.
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