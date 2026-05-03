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Jordan Conducts Strikes on Smuggling Networks Along Northern Border
(MENAFN) The Jordan Armed Forces said it carried out a pre-dawn operation on Sunday targeting sites used for arms and drug smuggling along the Kingdom’s northern border.
In a statement, the army said the operation—referred to as the “Jordanian Deterrence Operation”—was based on intelligence indicating the presence of facilities, warehouses, and production sites linked to trafficking groups involved in cross-border smuggling activity into Jordan.
According to the statement, the targeted locations were destroyed in coordinated strikes designed to prevent illegal weapons and narcotics from entering Jordanian territory. The army emphasized that the operation was executed with high precision.
Military officials said smuggling networks operating along the border with Syria have recently adapted their tactics, including taking advantage of weather conditions and the broader regional instability to facilitate illicit activity.
The statement also noted a noticeable rise in attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons into the country, describing it as a growing challenge for border security units and supporting forces.
Jordan’s military reaffirmed its position that it will continue to respond proactively and firmly to any threats affecting national security and territorial sovereignty, signaling ongoing efforts to counter cross-border trafficking operations.
In a statement, the army said the operation—referred to as the “Jordanian Deterrence Operation”—was based on intelligence indicating the presence of facilities, warehouses, and production sites linked to trafficking groups involved in cross-border smuggling activity into Jordan.
According to the statement, the targeted locations were destroyed in coordinated strikes designed to prevent illegal weapons and narcotics from entering Jordanian territory. The army emphasized that the operation was executed with high precision.
Military officials said smuggling networks operating along the border with Syria have recently adapted their tactics, including taking advantage of weather conditions and the broader regional instability to facilitate illicit activity.
The statement also noted a noticeable rise in attempts to smuggle drugs and weapons into the country, describing it as a growing challenge for border security units and supporting forces.
Jordan’s military reaffirmed its position that it will continue to respond proactively and firmly to any threats affecting national security and territorial sovereignty, signaling ongoing efforts to counter cross-border trafficking operations.
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