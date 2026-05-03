403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UNHCR Expands Cash Aid for Vulnerable Syrian Refugees Returning from Jordan
(MENAFN) The United Nations refugee agency in Jordan has introduced an expanded pilot phase of its voluntary return programme for Syrian refugees, increasing financial assistance for the most vulnerable families returning from Zaatari and Azraq camps.
According to the agency’s spokesperson, the updated support package includes an additional one-time payment of $300 (about JD210) for eligible households. This is intended to help cover immediate expenses linked to return, such as transportation, documentation, and medical needs.
The enhanced assistance targets specific categories of vulnerable families, including those with persons with disabilities, individuals with serious medical conditions, children with special needs, single-parent households or caregivers, and large families consisting of eight members or more, provided they hold valid refugee registration and choose to return to Syria.
This additional payment is provided on top of existing cash assistance of JD70 per individual returning from the camps, which remains part of the standard reintegration support package.
Officials emphasized that participation in the programme is entirely voluntary, and that the agency does not promote or pressure refugees to return. The decision to go back to Syria is described as a personal choice made by each family.
They also noted that all financial assistance under the programme is provided as a one-time payment and is subject to available funding. Any adjustments to the support levels depend on the availability of future resources.
The agency further stated that it regularly updates its assistance programmes based on evolving needs, with information shared through official communication channels. It also reiterated that all services, including return assistance, are provided free of charge.
Since the beginning of the programme cycle, thousands of refugees have already received financial support for voluntary return. UNHCR figures show that hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees remain registered in Jordan, with Syrians making up the vast majority of the refugee population.
Data also indicates that a significant number of Syrian refugees have returned from Jordan to Syria over the past year and a half, reflecting ongoing movement influenced by changing conditions in both countries.
According to the agency’s spokesperson, the updated support package includes an additional one-time payment of $300 (about JD210) for eligible households. This is intended to help cover immediate expenses linked to return, such as transportation, documentation, and medical needs.
The enhanced assistance targets specific categories of vulnerable families, including those with persons with disabilities, individuals with serious medical conditions, children with special needs, single-parent households or caregivers, and large families consisting of eight members or more, provided they hold valid refugee registration and choose to return to Syria.
This additional payment is provided on top of existing cash assistance of JD70 per individual returning from the camps, which remains part of the standard reintegration support package.
Officials emphasized that participation in the programme is entirely voluntary, and that the agency does not promote or pressure refugees to return. The decision to go back to Syria is described as a personal choice made by each family.
They also noted that all financial assistance under the programme is provided as a one-time payment and is subject to available funding. Any adjustments to the support levels depend on the availability of future resources.
The agency further stated that it regularly updates its assistance programmes based on evolving needs, with information shared through official communication channels. It also reiterated that all services, including return assistance, are provided free of charge.
Since the beginning of the programme cycle, thousands of refugees have already received financial support for voluntary return. UNHCR figures show that hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees remain registered in Jordan, with Syrians making up the vast majority of the refugee population.
Data also indicates that a significant number of Syrian refugees have returned from Jordan to Syria over the past year and a half, reflecting ongoing movement influenced by changing conditions in both countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment