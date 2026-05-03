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Russia, Ukraine Trade Blame Over Overnight Strikes Casualties
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of carrying out overnight attacks that resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, as hostilities continue across multiple fronts of the ongoing conflict.
In Ukraine’s Odesa region, local officials reported that Russian strikes hit civilian and port-related infrastructure, leaving two people dead and five others wounded. Regional authorities described continued attacks on key facilities in the area, which remains a frequent target in the conflict.
Ukrainian leadership also stated that its forces carried out strikes against maritime targets in a Russian port area, claiming damage to vessels linked to Russia’s energy export operations. Kyiv described these actions as part of efforts targeting Russia’s oil-related logistics networks.
On the Russian side, regional officials reported casualties from Ukrainian drone activity. In the Moscow region, authorities said air defence systems intercepted multiple drones, but confirmed that a civilian was killed in one incident in a residential area.
Additional reports from another Russian region indicated injuries to both adults and a child following drone strikes attributed to Ukrainian forces.
Both governments have continued to present conflicting accounts of the incidents, and independent verification remains difficult due to restricted access to active conflict zones.
The exchange of attacks reflects the continued escalation of aerial warfare, with both sides increasingly relying on drones and long-range strikes targeting infrastructure, military assets, and logistics networks, while also reporting civilian harm in affected regions.
In Ukraine’s Odesa region, local officials reported that Russian strikes hit civilian and port-related infrastructure, leaving two people dead and five others wounded. Regional authorities described continued attacks on key facilities in the area, which remains a frequent target in the conflict.
Ukrainian leadership also stated that its forces carried out strikes against maritime targets in a Russian port area, claiming damage to vessels linked to Russia’s energy export operations. Kyiv described these actions as part of efforts targeting Russia’s oil-related logistics networks.
On the Russian side, regional officials reported casualties from Ukrainian drone activity. In the Moscow region, authorities said air defence systems intercepted multiple drones, but confirmed that a civilian was killed in one incident in a residential area.
Additional reports from another Russian region indicated injuries to both adults and a child following drone strikes attributed to Ukrainian forces.
Both governments have continued to present conflicting accounts of the incidents, and independent verification remains difficult due to restricted access to active conflict zones.
The exchange of attacks reflects the continued escalation of aerial warfare, with both sides increasingly relying on drones and long-range strikes targeting infrastructure, military assets, and logistics networks, while also reporting civilian harm in affected regions.
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