Rashmika Mandanna To Nayanthara: How South Actresses Performed In Bollywood

The gap between South cinema and Bollywood is shrinking fast, with stars collaborating across industries like never before. Now, acclaimed actress Sai Pallavi has officially stepped into Hindi cinema with the release of 'Ek Din'.

For years, many actresses from the South have been working in Bollywood films. But only a select few have actually found success in Hindi cinema. Let's take a look at 8 such heroines.

South actress Sai Pallavi made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Ek Din'. However, her movie didn't make much of a mark at the box office. Sai Pallavi will also be seen in both parts of the film 'Ramayan'.

Tamannaah Bhatia came to Bollywood from the South and has worked in many films. But so far, none of her movies have managed to create magic at the box office. Along with films, she is also working in web series. Tamannaah is quite popular for her item numbers.South actress Trisha Krishnan appeared in just one Bollywood film, 'Khatta Meetha', which did decent business at the box office. After that, she was not seen in any other Hindi film.South actress Rashmika Mandanna has also appeared in a few Bollywood films. Her movies like 'Animal' have been hits. She will also be seen in the upcoming film 'Cocktail 2'.South's super actress Nayanthara has also worked in one Hindi film, 'Jawan'. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office, earning over Rs 1000 crore. She will now be seen in a film with Salman Khan.Keerthy Suresh, one of the top actresses in the South, was also seen in the Hindi film 'Baby John'. However, the film was a disaster at the box office.Pooja Hegde started her career in South films before coming to Bollywood. She has worked in a few Bollywood films but has not been able to deliver a single hit.

Taapsee Pannu is also one of the top actresses from the South. She has worked in many Bollywood films but has not yet delivered a single hit on her own strength.