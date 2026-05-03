Congress Dismisses Exit Polls, Confident Of Decisive Mandate: Leaders

'Decisive Mandate Coming Against Oppressive Govts'

Hours before the counting of votes, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday expressed confidence that a decisive mandate will be coming against the oppressive governments. "We are absolutely confident that a decisive mandate is coming against the oppressive governments they are running... They forget what Advani ji said about the Election Commission in 2008-2009. They themselves forget what questions they raised to the Election Commission, and we answered them. The Election Commission answered them, we called meetings and called them, and we answered them. The Election Commission of that time and the Election Commission of today, the government of that time and the government of today, no comparison is possible," Khera told ANI.

Congress MP Dismisses 'Commercialised' Exit Polls

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore dismissed recent exit polls predicting the BJP's success in Assam and West Bengal, stressing the need to wait for actual election results. Speaking to ANI, Tagore said that at present the exit polls are "commercialised" but praised the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu. He said that the increased voter turnout reflects the hope of a greater impact in India's democracy.

High Voter Turnout in Tamil Nadu

"Exit polls are polls that have now been commercialised. Therefore, I don't believe in the exit polls... We should wait for the verdict of the people, and the people have given the verdict. It's time that we wait and know the results in 24 hours. In Tamil Nadu, turnout has increased. We hope that the youngsters... The way the youth and women have spoken, there is a hope that democracy in the country will have a greater impact. I hope that it will all help in the continued progress of Tamil Nadu," said Tagore.

Tamil Nadu witnessed strong voter turnout in the recently concluded polls, with several districts recording high participation. According to the Election Commission of India, the overall turnout stood at 82.24 per cent, reflecting significant voter engagement across urban and rural constituencies. The Assembly elections saw a direct contest between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Congress and other regional parties, and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). With counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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