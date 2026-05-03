Passenger Opens Emergency Exit, Jumps Off Taxiing Flight At Chennai Airport

A major aviation security scare unfolded at Chennai International Airport after a passenger opened an emergency exit door and jumped off a moving aircraft during taxiing. The incident involved an Air Arabia flight that had arrived from Sharjah and was slowly moving toward the terminal after landing.

According to airport officials, the aircraft had already exited the runway and was taxiing at low speed when the passenger suddenly opened the emergency exit and jumped onto the taxiway. The unexpected act caused panic among fellow passengers and prompted an immediate halt by the pilot. A senior official confirmed,“Yes, the flight was still slowly on the move as he jumped out. There was no loss of life or damage to the aircraft.”

The man, identified as a 34-year-old passenger, was reportedly unwell during the journey and had vomited twice before the incident. Authorities suspect his condition may have contributed to the erratic behaviour, though investigations are ongoing.

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Security personnel, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), rushed to the spot immediately after the alarm was raised. The passenger was detained for questioning, and officials began assessing the situation to rule out any larger threat.

The incident also disrupted airport operations briefly. As a safety precaution, the main runway was temporarily shut, leading to delays and at least one flight diversion. Normal operations resumed after thorough checks were completed.

Despite the dramatic sequence of events, no injuries were reported among passengers or crew. However, the breach has raised serious questions about in-flight safety protocols and passenger monitoring, especially during critical phases like taxiing.

Authorities are now investigating how the passenger managed to open the emergency exit door while the aircraft was still in motion. The case has once again highlighted the importance of strict adherence to aviation safety norms and vigilance by both crew and ground staff.

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