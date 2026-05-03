Chennai: Passenger Jumps From Moving Air Arabia Flight, Sparks Chase

A routine international arrival turned into a high-stakes chase at Chennai International Airport in the early hours of Monday, after a passenger onboard an Air Arabia flight performed a dangerous escape attempt, according to Chennai Police. The Air Arabia flight, arriving from Sharjah, had safely touched down and was taxiing toward its designated parking bay when the security breach occurred.

According to airport officials, as the aircraft slowed down near the bay, a passenger suddenly deployed the emergency exit door. Before the cabin crew could intervene, the individual jumped from the aircraft onto the tarmac and attempted to flee across the restricted runway area. The emergency door was opened while the plane was still in motion, nearing the bay.

Passenger Detained After Runway Chase

Alert security personnel spotted the individual on the runway and immediately gave chase. The passenger was intercepted and detained within the airfield perimeter, said Chennai Police.

The individual sustained minor abrasions during the jump from the aircraft's height. He was provided immediate first aid by airport medical teams before being handed over to the authorities.

Investigation into Security Breach Launched

The incident has raised serious questions regarding passenger conduct and airfield safety. While the motive remains unclear, whether triggered by a medical episode, legal panic, or other factors, the Chennai Police are investigating if any lapses in cabin security allowed the passenger to reach the exit so quickly during taxiing. The airport remains operational, though the aircraft involved underwent a thorough safety inspection following the unauthorised deployment of the emergency slide and door. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)