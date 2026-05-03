Uttarakhand CM Dhami Holds Grievance Hearing, Gets Praise From Shivpuri

CM Dhami Holds Public Grievance Hearing

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday held a public grievance hearing at the Chief Sevak Sadan located at the Chief Minister's residence, where he listened to issues raised by people from across the state.

On this occasion, film actress Himani Shivpuri also met the Chief Minister and expressed her gratitude for the improved arrangements made for pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. She appreciated the administration's proactive efforts in ensuring better travel management.

Anganwadi workers also thanked the Chief Minister for his positive assurance regarding their demands and issues.

A large number of citizens presented concerns related to roads, drinking water, electricity, healthcare, education, land matters and other public welfare issues during the hearing.

CM Directs Officials for Prompt Action

The Chief Minister directed officials from the Chief Minister's Office and concerned departments to take prompt action on all complaints and demands received during the hearing, giving them priority and ensuring regular monitoring of each case. He emphasised that there should be no negligence or unnecessary delay in resolving public issues.

He also instructed that all complaints be immediately forwarded to the relevant departments for time-bound resolution, and that complainants should be informed about the action taken. He stated that the government's priority is to ensure the quick and effective resolution of problems faced by every citizen.

Government Committed to Public Welfare

Public grievance hearings, he said, serve as a strong platform for direct communication between the government and the people, helping authorities understand grassroots-level issues and take informed decisions for their resolution.

The Chief Minister further added that the state government is working with a commitment to public welfare, good governance, and overall development. Ensuring that development schemes reach remote and border areas remains one of the government's top priorities. He reiterated that officials have been given strict instructions to ensure that government schemes and services are delivered to the public in a simple and time-bound manner. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)