At The Cost Of Shades! Rovman Powell's One-Handed Beauty Ends Heinrich Klaasen's Stay During SRH Vs KKR Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Rovman Powell has been one of the best fielders for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). On Sunday, the West Indies T20I captain produced another athletic display with a one-handed stunner to send back Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, breaking his glasses in the process at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The incident took place on the fourth ball of the 11th over. With both Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma back in the hut, the onus was on the South African hard-hitter to steer his team. Banged short by Cameron Green, Klaasen pulled, only to get a top edge. Powell covered a bit of the ground and moved to his right at deep midwicket and went airborne, stretching his right hand for the ball.

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Upon completing the catch in the air, Powell fell on his left palm, with his head banging on the ground. That's when his shades bounced off the ground, breaking into two pieces. Luckily, Powell didn't hurt his eyes. The TV umpire checked it as a fair catch as Klaasen walked back for just 11 - his lowest in this edition of IPL. Powell's catch will go as one of best in the season.

Why Heinrch Klaasen's catch mattered for KKR?

Klaasen's wicket was a major turning point in the game for KKR. With Ishan Kishan at the other end, a few hits would have gotten Klaasen into his momentum, thereby taking the game away from the opposition. Just before his dismissal, Klaasen had smashed Green for a six and four off consecutive deliveries. SRH were 117/3 at the time of Klaasen's dismissal.

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One of the main middle-order and death-over hitters, Klaasen had, in IPL 2026, showed what he can do with the bat. In the previous game, Klaasen's 30-ball 65 not out helped Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down Mumbai Indians' 243/5 at the Wankhede Stadium. Klaasen's 11 runs took him to the third position in IPL 2026 Orange Cap list with 425 runs.

KKR make stunning comeback against SRH

Opting to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad went at their absolute best with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head going bonkers in te powerplay. Although Abhishek was undone by Kartik Tyagi for just 15, Head went with his business until Varun Chakaravarthy got better of the Australian for 61.

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Klaasen's wicket was the turning point for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they home side kept loosing wickets at regular intervals. Although Ishan Kishan tried his best with 42, Sunrisers Hyderabad were eventually bowled out for 165 in 19 overs. For KKR, Chakaravarthy took three wickets while Sunil Narine scalped two to become the first overseas player to 200 IPL wickets.

Since making his debut in 2012, Narine has been a cornerstone of KKR's bowling attack because of his control, economy, and ability to deliver breakthroughs across phases. Over the years, Narine has built a decorated record with the franchise, playing a key role in KKR's title-winning campaigns in 2012, 2014, and 2024.

He was awarded the MVP (Most Valuable Player) in 2012 and 2018, and won the Purple Cap in 2012, underlining his impact on the team.

Catch the live updates from IPL 202 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedul and the IPL 2026 Points Tabl. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Ca and IPL 2026 Purple Ca.