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Israel Approves Major Fighter Jet Purchase Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) An Israeli government committee has approved a large-scale procurement plan to acquire advanced fighter jets from the United States, according to the country’s defence ministry, as regional tensions remain high.
The approved deal includes the purchase of additional squadrons of F-35 stealth aircraft and F-15IA fighter jets, marking a significant expansion of Israel’s air force capabilities. The package also includes long-term support components such as maintenance systems, spare parts, and logistical infrastructure to integrate the new aircraft into operational service.
Officials described the overall value of the agreement as reaching into the tens of billions in local currency, reflecting one of the country’s most substantial defence acquisitions in recent years.
The decision comes at a time of continued instability in the region, with ongoing conflicts involving multiple fronts and heightened concerns over the possibility of renewed confrontation with Iran. Military activity has remained elevated across several theatres, including Gaza and Lebanon, despite existing ceasefire arrangements.
Earlier in the year, hostilities involving the United States, Israel, and Iran escalated into direct military exchanges, which were later paused under a ceasefire agreement brokered through regional mediation efforts. However, diplomatic negotiations have yet to produce a lasting settlement, and tensions remain unresolved.
Subsequent discussions held through intermediaries did not result in a formal agreement, although temporary extensions of the ceasefire have helped prevent a full return to open conflict.
The latest defence procurement underscores Israel’s continued focus on strengthening its air capabilities amid uncertainty over regional security developments and the broader strategic environment.
The approved deal includes the purchase of additional squadrons of F-35 stealth aircraft and F-15IA fighter jets, marking a significant expansion of Israel’s air force capabilities. The package also includes long-term support components such as maintenance systems, spare parts, and logistical infrastructure to integrate the new aircraft into operational service.
Officials described the overall value of the agreement as reaching into the tens of billions in local currency, reflecting one of the country’s most substantial defence acquisitions in recent years.
The decision comes at a time of continued instability in the region, with ongoing conflicts involving multiple fronts and heightened concerns over the possibility of renewed confrontation with Iran. Military activity has remained elevated across several theatres, including Gaza and Lebanon, despite existing ceasefire arrangements.
Earlier in the year, hostilities involving the United States, Israel, and Iran escalated into direct military exchanges, which were later paused under a ceasefire agreement brokered through regional mediation efforts. However, diplomatic negotiations have yet to produce a lasting settlement, and tensions remain unresolved.
Subsequent discussions held through intermediaries did not result in a formal agreement, although temporary extensions of the ceasefire have helped prevent a full return to open conflict.
The latest defence procurement underscores Israel’s continued focus on strengthening its air capabilities amid uncertainty over regional security developments and the broader strategic environment.
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