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US States Launch Drone Pilot Programs to Respond to School Shootings
(MENAFN) Several US states are introducing pilot programs that use drones as part of emergency responses to school shootings, according to reports.
The initiatives, already funded in states such as Florida and Georgia, aim to test whether remotely operated drones can help improve response times and support school security during active threat situations. Florida has reportedly allocated hundreds of thousands of dollars to deploy the systems across selected counties, with initial activation planned at a high school in the state.
Georgia has also approved similar funding for a pilot program involving several high schools that have yet to be named. Officials involved in the rollout say the projects moved quickly from early discussions to legislative approval and funding within a few months.
The technology is being developed by a private company that specializes in school security systems. The drones are designed to integrate with existing school surveillance infrastructure and can be controlled remotely.
According to descriptions provided in reports, the systems are intended to use non-lethal deterrent tools such as loud alarms, flashing lights, and irritants like pepper spray to disrupt and slow down a potential attacker until law enforcement arrives.
Supporters of the program say it could provide schools with an additional layer of response capability, particularly in the critical minutes before police reach the scene. The pilot projects are expected to run for approximately one year, with costs estimated on a per-student basis.
Interest in similar systems is reportedly growing in other states, with additional deployments being considered in the near future if the trials prove effective.
The initiatives reflect broader efforts in the United States to incorporate new technologies into school safety strategies amid continued concern over gun violence in educational settings.
The initiatives, already funded in states such as Florida and Georgia, aim to test whether remotely operated drones can help improve response times and support school security during active threat situations. Florida has reportedly allocated hundreds of thousands of dollars to deploy the systems across selected counties, with initial activation planned at a high school in the state.
Georgia has also approved similar funding for a pilot program involving several high schools that have yet to be named. Officials involved in the rollout say the projects moved quickly from early discussions to legislative approval and funding within a few months.
The technology is being developed by a private company that specializes in school security systems. The drones are designed to integrate with existing school surveillance infrastructure and can be controlled remotely.
According to descriptions provided in reports, the systems are intended to use non-lethal deterrent tools such as loud alarms, flashing lights, and irritants like pepper spray to disrupt and slow down a potential attacker until law enforcement arrives.
Supporters of the program say it could provide schools with an additional layer of response capability, particularly in the critical minutes before police reach the scene. The pilot projects are expected to run for approximately one year, with costs estimated on a per-student basis.
Interest in similar systems is reportedly growing in other states, with additional deployments being considered in the near future if the trials prove effective.
The initiatives reflect broader efforts in the United States to incorporate new technologies into school safety strategies amid continued concern over gun violence in educational settings.
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