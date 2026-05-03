Prime Minister Congratulates Noor Center For Blind Graduates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani congratulated the students of the Noor Center for the Blind who graduated today, May 3, 2026.

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Al Noor Center for the Blind graduates today a new generation that has earned its certificates with merit and distinction. When the state provides a supportive environment and the necessary tools, and strengthens confidence in each individual's abilities, it does not merely graduate individuals-it builds capacities capable of contributing and shaping the future."

He further extended his greetings to the graduated and their families on this achievement.