Prime Minister Congratulates Noor Center For Blind Graduates
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani congratulated the students of the Noor Center for the Blind who graduated today, May 3, 2026.
In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Al Noor Center for the Blind graduates today a new generation that has earned its certificates with merit and distinction. When the state provides a supportive environment and the necessary tools, and strengthens confidence in each individual's abilities, it does not merely graduate individuals-it builds capacities capable of contributing and shaping the future."
He further extended his greetings to the graduated and their families on this achievement.
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