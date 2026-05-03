Qatar University Organizes Seminar On Gulf Economy Amid Current Crises

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) explored the most significant economic repercussions stemming from political tensions and developments in the region, including their impact on global energy markets, supply chains, and international trade flows, as well as their direct effects on Gulf economies and financial stability.

This came during a seminar organized by the College of Business and Economics (CBE) at QU, under the title "The Gulf Economy Amid the Current Crisis," with the participation of a distinguished group of academics, experts and officials, and a strong attendance from students and those interested in economic affairs from both the public and private sectors in the country.

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The event reflects the University's commitment to advancing informed dialogue on current economic challenges and raising awareness of regional developments and their implications for Gulf economies.

Speakers included Associate Professor of Finance at CBE, Dr. Khalid Al Abdulqader, Head of the Finance and Economics Department at CBE, Dr. Alanoud Al Maadid, Assistant Professor of Economics at CBE, Dr.

Jalal Qanas, and Senior Director of Treasury, Asset and Liability Management, and Financial Institutions at Qatar Development Bank (QDB), Mohammed Al Naimi, in addition to Bureau Chief of CNBC Arabia in Qatar, Moammar Awad, as the moderator of the seminar.

In this context, Head of the Finance and Economics Department at CBE, Dr. Maadid, said, "The department is committed to remaining at the forefront of academic institutions that respond to global economic developments by providing dialogue platforms that enrich students' knowledge and connect them directly with economic realities, enhancing their readiness for the labor market and unexpected global economic challenges."

In turn, Dean of the College of Business and Economics at QU, Prof. Rana Sobh, emphasized that the seminar reflects the College's commitment to its role as a leading platform that anticipates global economic shifts and examines their implications.

She noted that the College fosters critical thinking, connects theory with practice, and prepares students to engage with economic realities, indicating that this aligns with a broader vision to develop national talent capable of adapting to and shaping a more sustainable, innovative economic future.