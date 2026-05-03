Shura Council Set To Discuss Strengthening Parental Care, Family Cohesion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shura Council will discuss the topic of strengthening parental care and supporting family cohesion in its weekly session slated for Monday. This discussion falls within the Council's focus on issues related to family building and the protection of children, considering the family as the fundamental building block of society, and its associated dimensions that contribute to consolidating social stability and reinforcing values ​​among future generations.

The inclusion of this topic on the Council's agenda comes within the framework of its legislative and oversight priorities related to social issues with a direct impact.

The Council is scheduled to review the report of the Social Affairs, Labor, and Housing Committee regarding the request for a general debate on the aforementioned topic, which addresses a number of contemporary challenges facing families and society.

These efforts embody the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030 and its development strategies, and reflect the directives of the wise leadership, which emphasizes the role of parents in raising children, preserving national identity, and strengthening family cohesion.