Rahul Roy Says He Is Being Well Taken Of, Urges Fans To Not Entertain People Who Claim To Help Him

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Actor Rahul Roy has clarified that he is doing well, and is at peace. This comes after netizens expressed their concerns over his well being and finances. A section of netizens also accused the actor of purposely populating Reels of his dishevelled condition.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared two pictures. The actor also said that he has a twin brother based in Canada, and people often confuse the two, which is the result of the perceived contrast of his looks in India, and Canada.

He penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote,“Thank you to all of you who showered me with love and support This message is for all my haters, trollers and fake video makers. I'm safe and I'm well taken care by my sister @harimaapriyanka and brother-in-law @romeersen, I live at my sister's place. We have a lovely house in Madh, And I'm deeply loved by her which makes me the luckiest brother in the world, my twin brother lives in Canada. Rohit Roy unfortunately due to work pressure of rohit, I haven't met rohit from almost 9 years. I have clothes, I have shoes, I have food, I have car, I'm not an abandoned person on the road, the way fake videos are coming out is not true. My sister Hari maa and my brother in law Romeer sen have provided me with every thing please do not disturb their sanity, they are the only thing that is left to me, my problem is I like to stay, wear simple and easy things which is my personal choice”>

He further mentioned,“I don't take bodyguard that's my personal choice, if I sometimes travel by auto it's easy and quick it's my personal choice, I did those reels with simplicity not with clever thoughts, it was work and not any financial help to me, I always think work is work that's my personal choice my decisions are my choice and I waited for good work enough for long but it doesn't come, I cannot sit and waste myself, and of-course I have to look after my personal court cases too”.

The actor asked his followers to not entertain those people, who make videos and claim that they are helping him or they need money for him to help him financially.

“Check always from reliable resources @officialrahulroy @harimaapriyanka @romeersen, no others resources you should ever trust. And so far I have not given interview to any newschannel or magazine or podcaster or YouTuber. Stay positive if I get good film you will see me in the movies again till then see me in the work I am doing. I am Alive”, he added.