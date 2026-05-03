Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Condoles Deaths In Vivek Vihar Blaze

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday expressed sorrow over the death of nine people in a tragic fire accident in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar early in the morning, a BJP leader said.

The incident took place around 3.45 a.m. on Sunday due to an explosion in an AC unit of the building in B-Block of the upscale colony.

Sachdeva, along with Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, local MLA Sanjay Goel, Councillor Pankaj Luthra, and Shahdara District President Deepak Gaba, visited the bereaved families around 10 a.m. and conveyed condolences on behalf of the BJP family, said a statement.

The Delhi BJP president stated that local MLA Sanjay Goel reached the accident site within minutes of receiving the information and, while monitoring the rescue operations of the fire brigade and police, helped save around 18 to 20 people.

He said the Delhi BJP stands firmly with the affected families in this hour of grief and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Malhotra visited the fire-affected house in Vivek Vihar, met the three affected families, expressed condolences, and also spoke to doctors at GTB Hospital regarding the treatment of the injured and got them shifted to the Trauma Centre.

Speaking to reporters, Malhotra said that the incident is extremely tragic, and he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families affected.

He also appreciated the prompt response of the fire brigade and police, stating that due to their timely action, around 20 people were rescued.

Malhotra said that this is a tragic accident that can happen at any time, and everyone must remain cautious.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed grief over the tragic fire in a four-storey building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar and said that every possible assistance is being ensured for those affected.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the building, after which 14 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. During the rescue and relief operations, over 10 people were rescued, officials said.

In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta said, "The fire incident in a building in Vivek Vihar is extremely tragic. The loss of 9 lives in this accident has left me deeply distressed. Treatment of the injured in the accident is ongoing at the nearest hospital, and I pray for their swift recovery."