BJP Questions Bhagwant Mann's Continuance As Punjab CM, Cites Assembly Episode

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 3 (IANS) A delegation of the Punjab BJP unit, led by state President Sunil Jakhar, met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and demanded the replacement of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Jakhar alleged that the conduct of CM Mann during the just-held Assembly session, where he reportedly appeared in an inebriated state,“makes him unfit to continue leading a sensitive border state like Punjab”. He said,“If the law does not allow a person under the influence of alcohol to drive, then how can such a person be allowed to run a state?”

Jakhar later told the media that the party urged the Governor to ask the ruling party leadership to select a new leader, as Mann has lost the moral right to remain Chief Minister. He said the party also requested the Governor to summon the Chief Secretary and ascertain whether he is working under any pressure.

Quoting sources, he said that during the May 1 Cabinet meeting, held ahead of the Assembly session, apart from two ministers, the Chief Secretary was also allegedly threatened and humiliated.

The BJP chief said it is necessary to call officials and ensure they can work freely in accordance with the law, without fear, and to assure them that the Constitution and the Central government will protect them if they act within the rules.

Jakhar said the Assembly session held on Labour Day, i.e. May 1, was merely a pretext, claiming it was actully convened by the Chief Minister to save his position.

He alleged that after the session, MLA Raman Arora, who has been jailed in a corruption case, was provided police protection, which“shows that the government is shielding corrupt individuals and has effectively given its MLAs a free hand to engage in corruption”.

He termed this“a dangerous trend that must be stopped” and claimed the Chief Minister is making decisions under fear and pressure of losing his chair, contrary to his oath of office.

On the issue of the drug census being conducted by the state government, Jakhar said it would only defame Punjab across the world as a state of drug users.

Referring to related advertisements, he alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party would use the Rs 250 crore allocated for this census to earn huge commissions, adding that it has become the hallmark of the party to use advertisements as a tool to make money.

He questioned what message the Chief Minister's image would send to the youth, alleging a contradiction between anti-drug messaging and the CM's conduct.

He said this census would only defame Punjab and suggested that if such a survey is to be conducted, it should begin with the Chief Minister himself.

The BJP leader also questioned the very rationale of people disclosing drug use within their families and called the exercise a waste of time and money, stressing instead the need to break the drug supply chain.

To a question about a change of Chief Minister in view of the confidence motion having been passed in the Assembly, which prevents a no-confidence motion from being brought again within six months, he said what would happen“if a majority turns against the Chief Minister during that period”.

Responding to a question regarding the FIR against BJP leader Sandeep Pathak, Jakhar said the BJP“is not afraid of such cases” and alleged that the FIR was filed to intimidate members within the ruling party and prevent them from leaving.