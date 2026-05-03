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Zelenskyy Flags Suspicious Belarus Border Movement

Zelenskyy Flags Suspicious Belarus Border Movement


2026-05-03 07:48:22
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday that Kyiv has detected abnormal military movement along portions of its frontier with Belarus, raising fresh concerns over a potential second front in the nearly three-year-old war.

In a video statement posted to Telegram, Zelenskyy said the activity was first observed Friday, though he stopped short of providing operational details about its nature or precise location.

The Ukrainian leader struck a firm but measured tone, stating that his forces are "closely documenting everything and keeping the situation under control," and pledging a decisive response should circumstances demand one.

"Ukraine is ready to defend its people and its sovereignty. Everyone who is being drawn into any aggressive actions against Ukraine must understand this," he added.

Zelenskyy's remarks mark a notable escalation in Kyiv's public messaging toward Minsk, whose territory Russia used to launch its initial full-scale invasion in February 2022. The development has reignited long-standing fears that Belarus — a close Kremlin ally under President Alexander Lukashenko — could once again serve as a staging ground for hostile operations against Ukraine.

As of the time of reporting, Minsk had not issued any response to Zelenskyy's statements, leaving the nature and intent of the border activity open to speculation.

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