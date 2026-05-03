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Somali Pirates Hijack Oil Tanker Off Yemen Coast
(MENAFN) An oil tanker has been hijacked off the coast of Yemen and is being taken toward Somalia, according to Somali security officials and maritime sources cited in reports.
The Yemeni coastguard said the vessel MT Eureka was seized in the Gulf of Aden and is now heading toward Somali waters. Security sources said the tanker was overrun by armed men near the port of Qana, with the attackers reportedly operating from an area close to the coastal town of Qandala.
Officials in Somalia’s Puntland region said the attackers set out from a remote stretch of coastline along the Gulf of Aden before carrying out the seizure in the early hours of the morning.
The incident comes shortly after another tanker hijacking in the same region, raising concerns over a possible resurgence of piracy activity along key shipping routes.
MT Eureka, which was sailing under the flag of Togo, was reportedly boarded by armed men at dawn local time before being redirected toward Somali waters, where it is expected to anchor.
Separately, maritime authorities reported another security incident in the area, involving armed individuals approaching a commercial vessel near Yemen’s southern coast.
The Yemeni coastguard said the vessel MT Eureka was seized in the Gulf of Aden and is now heading toward Somali waters. Security sources said the tanker was overrun by armed men near the port of Qana, with the attackers reportedly operating from an area close to the coastal town of Qandala.
Officials in Somalia’s Puntland region said the attackers set out from a remote stretch of coastline along the Gulf of Aden before carrying out the seizure in the early hours of the morning.
The incident comes shortly after another tanker hijacking in the same region, raising concerns over a possible resurgence of piracy activity along key shipping routes.
MT Eureka, which was sailing under the flag of Togo, was reportedly boarded by armed men at dawn local time before being redirected toward Somali waters, where it is expected to anchor.
Separately, maritime authorities reported another security incident in the area, involving armed individuals approaching a commercial vessel near Yemen’s southern coast.
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