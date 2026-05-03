Kolkata Police Again Removes Kalighat Police Station Officer-In-Charge

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 3 (IANS) The Kolkata Police on Sunday removed the Kalighat Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Chameli Mukherjee within 24 hours after appointing her to the post, officials said.

With this, the OC of Kalighat Police Station in West Bengal's Bhabanipur Assembly constituency has been changed four times in the last 36 days.

The residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee falls under Kalighat police station area in south Kolkata.

Chameli Mukherjee was appointed to the post on Saturday, replacing Gautam Das following a controversy over his social media post. However, that directive was cancelled within 24 hours.

This time Balai Bagh has been made the OC of Kalighat Police Station.

Balai Bagh was the Additional OC of Polerhat Police Station in Bhangar division of Kolkata Police. He has been made the OC of Kalighat police station in Kolkata South division.

The Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand gave this order.

Since the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Election Commission has made several changes in Kolkata and the state police.

During that period, the OC of Kalighat was changed for the first time on March 29 with Utpal Ghosh of the Kolkata Police's Intelligence Department appointed to this post.

The Election Commission removed Utpal Ghosh within a month of his appointment.

Gautam Das was made the new OC of Kalighat on April 25. He was in the Special Branch of Kolkata Police. Later, Gautam Das was suspended by the Kolkata Police on Saturday over his controversial social media post and subsequently removed from the post.

Chameli Mukherjee was made the OC of Kalighat in his place. She was the OC of Ultadanga Women Police Station. However, that decision was overturned on Sunday.

This time, Balai Bagh was brought to Kalighat from Polerhat Police Station in Bhangar.

Voting was held in two phases on April 23 and 29 in 294 Assembly constituencies of West Bengal. The results of the elections will be known after the counting of votes on May 4.