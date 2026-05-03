Large Response To PDP Workers' Convention Proof Of J&K Govt's Failure: Mehbooba Mufti

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 3 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti, alleged on Sunday that there is an agenda to close educational institutions and delete the Urdu language to erase Muslim culture and identity of the Union Territory.

Addressing a largely attended PDP workers convention in north Kashmir's Ganderbal district, Mufti said, "The educational institutions like Sirajul Uloom, which provided education to poor children and had often produced engineers and doctors, were shut down."

"There is an agenda to close these institutions and even delete Urdu, which is aimed at erasing Muslim cultural and religious identity in Jammu and Kashmir."

The PDP President also added that her party has always been advocating the cause of the common people while the ruling National Conference (NC) has compromised peoples' cause to remain in power.

She said the large public response her party got in Ganderbal, which is the Assembly constituency represented by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is proof of people's dissatisfaction with the elected government.

Other party leaders attending the workers convention said that in coming days new leaders will join the PDP, as many people have expressed their willingness to become a part of our mission.

Another PDP leader said the party has always stood for the aspirations of the people.

Strengthening its grassroots base is key to addressing public issues effectively and ensuring better representation at the local level.

He alleged that the failure of the NC-led government to live upto the expectations of the people has led to disillusionment.

"Our (PDP) leaders and workers are reaching out to people at every level. They are working collectively to provide every possible assistance to the local populace."

"The PDP President's move to strengthen the party is a step towards right direction and it will help in raising the issues of a common man. Our focus remains on addressing the issues faced by ordinary citizens and ensuring that their concerns are highlighted at appropriate forums."

Other party addressing the workers said that PDP has always played a key role in the region's political landscape over the years.

The newly formed committee is expected to begin its work immediately, with a focus on strengthening party units, mobilising support, and preparing the ground for future political engagements.

The panel will be led by senior PDP leader and former Member Parliament, Mehboob Beg. It includes Advocate Abdul Haq Khan, Peerzada Mansoor, Yasir Reshi, and Waheed Para.