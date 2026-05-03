403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kenya Faces Rising Fears of Political Violence after Attack on Senator
(MENAFN) Kenyan authorities are investigating a violent assault on Senator Godfrey Osotsi in the western city of Kisumu, an incident that has heightened concerns about a possible resurgence of political violence in the country, according to reports.
The senator was attacked after stopping for coffee following a haircut, when a group of hooded individuals confronted him, beating him and stealing his belongings before fleeing. The incident was captured on CCTV and quickly circulated widely.
Police are still probing the case, while the senator has claimed the attack was politically motivated, alleging that the assailants questioned him about his support for the president’s re-election campaign.
The incident triggered public outrage and led to calls for Kenya’s top security officials to appear before parliament to explain the situation.
For many citizens, the attack has revived fears of a return to politically driven violence, a pattern seen in the country’s past where gangs have allegedly been used to intimidate opponents during election periods.
Observers note that such practices have historical roots dating back to the early years of multiparty politics in Kenya, when unemployed youth were reportedly recruited by political actors for intimidation and disruption during campaigns.
The senator was attacked after stopping for coffee following a haircut, when a group of hooded individuals confronted him, beating him and stealing his belongings before fleeing. The incident was captured on CCTV and quickly circulated widely.
Police are still probing the case, while the senator has claimed the attack was politically motivated, alleging that the assailants questioned him about his support for the president’s re-election campaign.
The incident triggered public outrage and led to calls for Kenya’s top security officials to appear before parliament to explain the situation.
For many citizens, the attack has revived fears of a return to politically driven violence, a pattern seen in the country’s past where gangs have allegedly been used to intimidate opponents during election periods.
Observers note that such practices have historical roots dating back to the early years of multiparty politics in Kenya, when unemployed youth were reportedly recruited by political actors for intimidation and disruption during campaigns.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment