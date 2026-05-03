403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Royal Aide Calls King Charles US Congress Speech “High Stakes” Moment
(MENAFN) A senior royal aide has described King Charles III’s address to the US Congress as a “high stakes” moment during his recent state visit to the United States, according to reports.
The aide said the speech reflected the monarch’s personal sense of “conscience” and highlighted his concern over global issues, particularly the war in Ukraine and the importance of supporting NATO.
During the address, the King urged US lawmakers to defend democratic values and maintain international unity in what he described as an increasingly volatile global environment. The remarks were widely noted for their direct tone combined with traditional diplomatic messaging.
Buckingham Palace has characterized the visit as one of the most significant diplomatic challenges of the King’s reign, taking place amid wider political tensions between the UK and the US, including disagreements over foreign policy approaches.
According to the royal aide, the speech balanced humor and diplomacy while delivering a clear message on international cooperation. The aide also said the content of the address was based on “observable facts” and guided by principles of truth and conscience.
The aide said the speech reflected the monarch’s personal sense of “conscience” and highlighted his concern over global issues, particularly the war in Ukraine and the importance of supporting NATO.
During the address, the King urged US lawmakers to defend democratic values and maintain international unity in what he described as an increasingly volatile global environment. The remarks were widely noted for their direct tone combined with traditional diplomatic messaging.
Buckingham Palace has characterized the visit as one of the most significant diplomatic challenges of the King’s reign, taking place amid wider political tensions between the UK and the US, including disagreements over foreign policy approaches.
According to the royal aide, the speech balanced humor and diplomacy while delivering a clear message on international cooperation. The aide also said the content of the address was based on “observable facts” and guided by principles of truth and conscience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment