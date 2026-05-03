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Trump Declares End of Iran Hostilities During Ceasefire Period
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has informed Congress that hostilities with Iran have been “terminated” during an ongoing ceasefire and argued that he is not required to seek legislative approval for continued military actions, according to reports.
Under US law, presidents must obtain congressional authorization within 60 days of notifying lawmakers about military operations, or otherwise end the use of force. However, Trump said in a letter to congressional leaders that the current ceasefire pauses that requirement.
He stated that since there has been no exchange of fire between US forces and Iran since early April, the conflict that began in late February has effectively ended.
The US and Iran have not yet reached a long-term peace agreement, although discussions are ongoing. Trump also said he is reviewing a proposed Iranian plan aimed at resolving the situation.
In his communication to Congress, Trump reiterated that the absence of recent hostilities means the legal timeline for approval does not apply under the current circumstances.
Under US law, presidents must obtain congressional authorization within 60 days of notifying lawmakers about military operations, or otherwise end the use of force. However, Trump said in a letter to congressional leaders that the current ceasefire pauses that requirement.
He stated that since there has been no exchange of fire between US forces and Iran since early April, the conflict that began in late February has effectively ended.
The US and Iran have not yet reached a long-term peace agreement, although discussions are ongoing. Trump also said he is reviewing a proposed Iranian plan aimed at resolving the situation.
In his communication to Congress, Trump reiterated that the absence of recent hostilities means the legal timeline for approval does not apply under the current circumstances.
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