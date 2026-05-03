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Iran Submits 14-Point Plan Demanding U.S. Withdrawal, Permanent Peace
(MENAFN) Iran has put forward a sweeping 14-point counterproposal to Washington, demanding a permanent cessation of hostilities and a full withdrawal of American troops from the region, a semi-official news agency reported Saturday.
The proposal was conveyed through Pakistani intermediaries as a direct response to a nine-point framework previously submitted by the United States, according to the news agency.
Rather than accepting Washington's call for a two-month ceasefire, Tehran is pressing for a compressed 30-day window to settle critical disputes. The Islamic Republic has made clear it wants negotiations centered on "ending the war" — not a short-term pause in fighting — the news agency reported.
Among Tehran's core demands are the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from areas bordering Iran, along with binding non-aggression guarantees. On the economic front, the proposal calls for lifting a naval blockade, unfreezing Iranian assets, rolling back sanctions, and securing financial compensation.
The plan extends beyond bilateral concerns, demanding a halt to hostilities on multiple fronts — including Lebanon — and proposing the creation of a new governance framework over the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically vital chokepoint through which a significant share of global oil supplies flows.
Tehran is now awaiting a formal response from U.S. officials, the report added.
State media confirmed that Iran transmitted the new proposal through Pakistan on Tuesday. The diplomatic push follows a devastating escalation: on Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and civilians. Iran retaliated with successive waves of missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets and U.S. interests across the region.
A ceasefire eventually took hold on April 8, paving the way for negotiations between Iranian and American delegations in Islamabad — talks that ultimately ended without agreement.
The proposal was conveyed through Pakistani intermediaries as a direct response to a nine-point framework previously submitted by the United States, according to the news agency.
Rather than accepting Washington's call for a two-month ceasefire, Tehran is pressing for a compressed 30-day window to settle critical disputes. The Islamic Republic has made clear it wants negotiations centered on "ending the war" — not a short-term pause in fighting — the news agency reported.
Among Tehran's core demands are the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from areas bordering Iran, along with binding non-aggression guarantees. On the economic front, the proposal calls for lifting a naval blockade, unfreezing Iranian assets, rolling back sanctions, and securing financial compensation.
The plan extends beyond bilateral concerns, demanding a halt to hostilities on multiple fronts — including Lebanon — and proposing the creation of a new governance framework over the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically vital chokepoint through which a significant share of global oil supplies flows.
Tehran is now awaiting a formal response from U.S. officials, the report added.
State media confirmed that Iran transmitted the new proposal through Pakistan on Tuesday. The diplomatic push follows a devastating escalation: on Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and civilians. Iran retaliated with successive waves of missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets and U.S. interests across the region.
A ceasefire eventually took hold on April 8, paving the way for negotiations between Iranian and American delegations in Islamabad — talks that ultimately ended without agreement.
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