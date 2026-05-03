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Russia Says Ukrainian Drones Were Shot Down Across Multiple Regions
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry said nearly 270 Ukrainian kamikaze drones were shot down over more than two dozen regions of Russia on Saturday, according to reports.
Officials stated that some of the drones were intercepted deep inside Russian territory, including in the Chelyabinsk region in the Urals, around 2,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
Authorities in Moscow region said one man in his seventies was killed during the attacks. Regional officials confirmed the incident, attributing it to drone activity.
According to the Defense Ministry, more than 600 drones have been launched from Ukraine over a 48-hour period. Earlier incidents cited by Russian officials included fatalities in Belgorod region, where two teenagers were reportedly killed in one strike, along with additional deaths in separate attacks involving vehicles.
Ukraine has intensified long-range drone strikes in recent months, targeting industrial facilities, fuel depots, and port infrastructure inside Russia. In response, Russian forces have continued strikes on Ukrainian military positions, energy infrastructure, and industrial sites.
Russian authorities also previously warned European-based companies involved in supplying drone-related technology to Ukraine, saying the situation could contribute to further escalation across the continent.
Officials stated that some of the drones were intercepted deep inside Russian territory, including in the Chelyabinsk region in the Urals, around 2,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
Authorities in Moscow region said one man in his seventies was killed during the attacks. Regional officials confirmed the incident, attributing it to drone activity.
According to the Defense Ministry, more than 600 drones have been launched from Ukraine over a 48-hour period. Earlier incidents cited by Russian officials included fatalities in Belgorod region, where two teenagers were reportedly killed in one strike, along with additional deaths in separate attacks involving vehicles.
Ukraine has intensified long-range drone strikes in recent months, targeting industrial facilities, fuel depots, and port infrastructure inside Russia. In response, Russian forces have continued strikes on Ukrainian military positions, energy infrastructure, and industrial sites.
Russian authorities also previously warned European-based companies involved in supplying drone-related technology to Ukraine, saying the situation could contribute to further escalation across the continent.
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