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IRGC Warns Trump: Time Is Running Out on Iran Standoff
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) issued a stark ultimatum to Washington on Sunday, declaring that US President Donald Trump faces a binary — and equally unpalatable — choice as diplomatic pressure mounts and the window for American maneuver continues to close.
In a post published on X, the IRGC's intelligence department confirmed that Tehran has formally notified US military commanders of a deadline to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports — a significant escalation in signaling that carries both strategic and symbolic weight. The corps also noted a shifting international climate, pointing to increasingly critical stances toward Washington from Europe, China, and Russia.
The message from Tehran was unambiguous: "There is only one way to read this: Trump must choose between 'an impossible military operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.'"
"The room for US decision-making has narrowed," it added.
The confrontation has its roots in February. On Feb. 28, US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes against Iran, triggering a wave of retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel, Gulf-based American allies, and culminating in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical energy corridors. Since April 13, Washington has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway, tightening the economic vice on Tehran.
A fragile ceasefire, brokered through Pakistani mediation on April 8, briefly interrupted the cycle of escalation. Direct talks followed in Islamabad on April 11, but the negotiations collapsed without producing a durable agreement. Trump subsequently extended the truce at Islamabad's request — offering no new deadline and leaving the standoff in a volatile, undefined limbo.
With Tehran now setting its own timelines and Moscow, Beijing, and Brussels recalibrating their postures toward Washington, the diplomatic arithmetic is shifting — and according to the IRGC, not in America's favor.
In a post published on X, the IRGC's intelligence department confirmed that Tehran has formally notified US military commanders of a deadline to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports — a significant escalation in signaling that carries both strategic and symbolic weight. The corps also noted a shifting international climate, pointing to increasingly critical stances toward Washington from Europe, China, and Russia.
The message from Tehran was unambiguous: "There is only one way to read this: Trump must choose between 'an impossible military operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.'"
"The room for US decision-making has narrowed," it added.
The confrontation has its roots in February. On Feb. 28, US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes against Iran, triggering a wave of retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel, Gulf-based American allies, and culminating in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical energy corridors. Since April 13, Washington has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway, tightening the economic vice on Tehran.
A fragile ceasefire, brokered through Pakistani mediation on April 8, briefly interrupted the cycle of escalation. Direct talks followed in Islamabad on April 11, but the negotiations collapsed without producing a durable agreement. Trump subsequently extended the truce at Islamabad's request — offering no new deadline and leaving the standoff in a volatile, undefined limbo.
With Tehran now setting its own timelines and Moscow, Beijing, and Brussels recalibrating their postures toward Washington, the diplomatic arithmetic is shifting — and according to the IRGC, not in America's favor.
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