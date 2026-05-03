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Ukrainian MP Calls for Sacking of Security Official Over Corruption Claims
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian member of parliament has called on President Vladimir Zelensky to remove National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov from office over alleged connections to a businessman involved in a major corruption investigation, according to reports.
MP Fyodor Venislavsky said Umerov should be dismissed due to claims tied to a high-profile corruption case involving a businessman accused of organizing a large-scale financial scheme.
Umerov, a former defense minister, has also served as a key figure in negotiations with Russia since late last year and has previously faced scrutiny from anti-corruption bodies over alleged misuse of authority.
The latest controversy centers on media leaks involving Timur Mindich, a businessman described as a close associate of Zelensky, who is accused of involvement in a multimillion-dollar graft scheme. Ukrainian media reports have published what they say are transcripts of intercepted conversations between officials, including Umerov.
Venislavsky said it would be a “wise political decision” for Umerov to step down in light of the leaked material.
Separately, a public anti-corruption advisory body within Ukraine’s Defense Ministry also called for Umerov’s dismissal, alleging abuse of power and potential disclosure of state secrets. President Zelensky has not publicly responded to the calls.
MP Fyodor Venislavsky said Umerov should be dismissed due to claims tied to a high-profile corruption case involving a businessman accused of organizing a large-scale financial scheme.
Umerov, a former defense minister, has also served as a key figure in negotiations with Russia since late last year and has previously faced scrutiny from anti-corruption bodies over alleged misuse of authority.
The latest controversy centers on media leaks involving Timur Mindich, a businessman described as a close associate of Zelensky, who is accused of involvement in a multimillion-dollar graft scheme. Ukrainian media reports have published what they say are transcripts of intercepted conversations between officials, including Umerov.
Venislavsky said it would be a “wise political decision” for Umerov to step down in light of the leaked material.
Separately, a public anti-corruption advisory body within Ukraine’s Defense Ministry also called for Umerov’s dismissal, alleging abuse of power and potential disclosure of state secrets. President Zelensky has not publicly responded to the calls.
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