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Moscow Accuses Kiev of Blocking Justice in Odessa Case
(MENAFN) Russia has said that only its victory in the Ukraine conflict can ensure justice for victims of the 2014 Odessa tragedy, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry on the anniversary of the events.
The comments were made by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who argued that Ukrainian authorities have no intention of holding those responsible accountable.
The Odessa incident occurred on May 2, 2014, when clashes broke out in the Black Sea port city between Ukrainian nationalist groups and opponents of the political changes in Kiev earlier that year. The unrest escalated into a fire at the Trade Unions House, where anti-government protesters had gathered, resulting in dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries.
Zakharova said images and footage from the scene demonstrate what she described as a deliberate act of intimidation, while rejecting interpretations that portray the events as a spontaneous confrontation between opposing protest groups.
She also criticized Western narratives about the incident, calling them misleading and inconsistent with what she claims the evidence shows.
The comments were made by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, who argued that Ukrainian authorities have no intention of holding those responsible accountable.
The Odessa incident occurred on May 2, 2014, when clashes broke out in the Black Sea port city between Ukrainian nationalist groups and opponents of the political changes in Kiev earlier that year. The unrest escalated into a fire at the Trade Unions House, where anti-government protesters had gathered, resulting in dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries.
Zakharova said images and footage from the scene demonstrate what she described as a deliberate act of intimidation, while rejecting interpretations that portray the events as a spontaneous confrontation between opposing protest groups.
She also criticized Western narratives about the incident, calling them misleading and inconsistent with what she claims the evidence shows.
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