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Son of Norwegian Diplomats Linked to Epstein Investigation Ends His Life
(MENAFN) The son of two senior Norwegian diplomats who were reportedly being investigated in connection with ties to late US financier Jeffrey Epstein has died, according to reports citing the family’s lawyers.
Edward Juul Rod-Larsen, 25, was found dead in Oslo, just days after French and Norwegian authorities reportedly opened a joint investigation into his parents, Mona Juul and Terje Rød-Larsen. The inquiry is said to focus on claims that Epstein assisted in the purchase of an apartment for the couple and allegedly left financial assets in his will to their children.
The investigation is part of a wider international fallout linked to recently released Epstein-related documents, which have led to multiple legal actions, arrests, and resignations across different sectors, including politics and business.
Epstein previously pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor and served a prison sentence. He was later arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges but died in custody before his trial began.
According to reports, materials related to the case continue to be released under transparency legislation signed into law by US President Donald Trump.
Edward Juul Rod-Larsen, 25, was found dead in Oslo, just days after French and Norwegian authorities reportedly opened a joint investigation into his parents, Mona Juul and Terje Rød-Larsen. The inquiry is said to focus on claims that Epstein assisted in the purchase of an apartment for the couple and allegedly left financial assets in his will to their children.
The investigation is part of a wider international fallout linked to recently released Epstein-related documents, which have led to multiple legal actions, arrests, and resignations across different sectors, including politics and business.
Epstein previously pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor and served a prison sentence. He was later arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges but died in custody before his trial began.
According to reports, materials related to the case continue to be released under transparency legislation signed into law by US President Donald Trump.
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