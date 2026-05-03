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German City Residents Fear Oil Supply Cuts via Druzhba Pipeline
(MENAFN) Residents of the eastern German city of Schwedt have expressed concern over potential disruptions to oil supplies for a major local refinery, warning of severe economic and social consequences, according to reports.
Their comments follow an announcement that Russia can no longer transport oil from Kazakhstan directly to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline, a Soviet-era network that previously supplied the region.
The PCK refinery in Schwedt plays a key role in regional fuel supply, providing most of Berlin’s fuel and serving the state of Brandenburg. After Germany stopped importing Russian pipeline oil in 2023, the facility shifted to alternative supplies, including crude from Kazakhstan.
Russian officials recently announced a halt to Kazakh oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline, citing technical limitations. In response, Kazakh authorities said they are considering rerouting exports through Russian ports on the Baltic and Black Sea.
Some Schwedt residents warned that a disruption could have serious consequences for the city’s economy and daily life, while others raised concerns about potential fuel price increases.
A representative from the refinery’s council told German media that reduced supply capacity could force operations to drop significantly, possibly requiring the shutdown of production units and leading to job losses due to infrastructure constraints at alternative import routes.
Their comments follow an announcement that Russia can no longer transport oil from Kazakhstan directly to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline, a Soviet-era network that previously supplied the region.
The PCK refinery in Schwedt plays a key role in regional fuel supply, providing most of Berlin’s fuel and serving the state of Brandenburg. After Germany stopped importing Russian pipeline oil in 2023, the facility shifted to alternative supplies, including crude from Kazakhstan.
Russian officials recently announced a halt to Kazakh oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline, citing technical limitations. In response, Kazakh authorities said they are considering rerouting exports through Russian ports on the Baltic and Black Sea.
Some Schwedt residents warned that a disruption could have serious consequences for the city’s economy and daily life, while others raised concerns about potential fuel price increases.
A representative from the refinery’s council told German media that reduced supply capacity could force operations to drop significantly, possibly requiring the shutdown of production units and leading to job losses due to infrastructure constraints at alternative import routes.
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