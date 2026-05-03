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Israel Greenlights Massive U.S. Fighter Jet Deal
(MENAFN) Israel has approved the acquisition of two new fighter jet squadrons from the United States, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced Sunday — a sweeping arms commitment made as Tel Aviv braces for a potential return to hostilities with Tehran.
The Ministerial Committee on Procurement signed off on plans to add a fourth squadron of F-35 aircraft and a second squadron of F-15IA jets to the Israeli Air Force's arsenal. In a formal statement, the ministry said the deals — valued at "tens of billions" of shekels — "include full fleet integration into the Israeli Air Force, comprehensive sustainment, spare parts, and logistics support."
The approval lands against a backdrop of compounding regional instability. Israel continues its military campaigns across Gaza and Lebanon, moves critics say violate existing ceasefire agreements. Simultaneously, intelligence reports indicate Tel Aviv is actively preparing for a possible renewed confrontation with Iran.
The current tensions trace back to February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes against Iran — triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel, regional states hosting American military assets, and triggering significant disruptions across the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation was declared on April 8, followed by diplomatic talks in Islamabad on April 11–12. Those negotiations, however, failed to yield a formal agreement. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce unilaterally at Islamabad's request, offering no defined expiration date for the fragile pause in hostilities.
With diplomacy stalled and arms spending accelerating, the latest procurement decision signals that Israel is preparing for conflict as much as it is negotiating against it.
The Ministerial Committee on Procurement signed off on plans to add a fourth squadron of F-35 aircraft and a second squadron of F-15IA jets to the Israeli Air Force's arsenal. In a formal statement, the ministry said the deals — valued at "tens of billions" of shekels — "include full fleet integration into the Israeli Air Force, comprehensive sustainment, spare parts, and logistics support."
The approval lands against a backdrop of compounding regional instability. Israel continues its military campaigns across Gaza and Lebanon, moves critics say violate existing ceasefire agreements. Simultaneously, intelligence reports indicate Tel Aviv is actively preparing for a possible renewed confrontation with Iran.
The current tensions trace back to February 28, when US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes against Iran — triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel, regional states hosting American military assets, and triggering significant disruptions across the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation was declared on April 8, followed by diplomatic talks in Islamabad on April 11–12. Those negotiations, however, failed to yield a formal agreement. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce unilaterally at Islamabad's request, offering no defined expiration date for the fragile pause in hostilities.
With diplomacy stalled and arms spending accelerating, the latest procurement decision signals that Israel is preparing for conflict as much as it is negotiating against it.
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