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US States Deploy Drones to Stop Mass Shootings
(MENAFN) American schools are turning to drone technology as a frontline defense against mass shootings, with Florida and Georgia collectively committing over $1.1 million to pilot programs — marking a striking shift in how the country approaches campus security.
Just the News reported Saturday that Florida has earmarked $557,000 to roll out drone systems across Broward, Leon, and Volusia counties, with Deltona High School set to activate its first units as early as Friday. Georgia, meanwhile, has greenlit $550,000 to deploy comparable technology across five yet-to-be-named high schools statewide.
At the center of both programs is Campus Guardian Angel, a Texas-based firm whose drones deploy non-lethal countermeasures — including sirens, strobe lights, and pepper spray — to neutralize threats. The systems are designed for remote operation, integrating directly with existing school camera infrastructure to enable rapid response without putting staff in harm's way.
The speed of Georgia's commitment drew particular attention. "Georgia went from first conversations to funding a pilot through the legislature in maybe 120 days," Campus Guardian Angel CEO Justin Marston told The Center Square.
Each pilot will run for one year at a cost of approximately $8 per student — a figure advocates say is modest given the potential stakes.
Demand, Marston suggested, is only accelerating. Beyond the two states already on board, he pointed to further expansion on the horizon, adding: "We expect to see things in Texas next year."
Just the News reported Saturday that Florida has earmarked $557,000 to roll out drone systems across Broward, Leon, and Volusia counties, with Deltona High School set to activate its first units as early as Friday. Georgia, meanwhile, has greenlit $550,000 to deploy comparable technology across five yet-to-be-named high schools statewide.
At the center of both programs is Campus Guardian Angel, a Texas-based firm whose drones deploy non-lethal countermeasures — including sirens, strobe lights, and pepper spray — to neutralize threats. The systems are designed for remote operation, integrating directly with existing school camera infrastructure to enable rapid response without putting staff in harm's way.
The speed of Georgia's commitment drew particular attention. "Georgia went from first conversations to funding a pilot through the legislature in maybe 120 days," Campus Guardian Angel CEO Justin Marston told The Center Square.
Each pilot will run for one year at a cost of approximately $8 per student — a figure advocates say is modest given the potential stakes.
Demand, Marston suggested, is only accelerating. Beyond the two states already on board, he pointed to further expansion on the horizon, adding: "We expect to see things in Texas next year."
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