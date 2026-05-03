403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
London Stabbing Sparks Warning Over Rising Threat to UK Jewish Community
(MENAFN) Britain’s Jewish community is confronting what a senior police official described as its most serious threat in recent times, following a violent stabbing incident in London, according to reports.
Two Jewish men were injured in a knife attack in the Golders Green area earlier in the week.
Authorities said the suspect, a British national, was later arrested and had also attempted to attack a longtime acquaintance on the same day. Police noted a history of serious violence and mental health concerns linked to the individual.
In remarks given in an interview, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said that various extremist and racist groups tend to target specific communities, arguing that many of them direct hostility toward Jews.
He stated that “every racist or extremist or terrorist group has a list of people they hate, because they all create an ‘other’ who they want to blame everything on,” referencing a broader psychological concept.
Rowley added that British Jews are targeted across a wide spectrum of hostile actors, including far-right and far-left extremists, as well as terrorist groups and even certain state-linked threats. “There’s a ghastly Venn diagram that they’re at the middle of,” he said.
He also argued that the growing spread of antisemitism is being fueled by social media, which allows individuals to access information that reinforces existing beliefs through non-traditional channels.
Two Jewish men were injured in a knife attack in the Golders Green area earlier in the week.
Authorities said the suspect, a British national, was later arrested and had also attempted to attack a longtime acquaintance on the same day. Police noted a history of serious violence and mental health concerns linked to the individual.
In remarks given in an interview, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said that various extremist and racist groups tend to target specific communities, arguing that many of them direct hostility toward Jews.
He stated that “every racist or extremist or terrorist group has a list of people they hate, because they all create an ‘other’ who they want to blame everything on,” referencing a broader psychological concept.
Rowley added that British Jews are targeted across a wide spectrum of hostile actors, including far-right and far-left extremists, as well as terrorist groups and even certain state-linked threats. “There’s a ghastly Venn diagram that they’re at the middle of,” he said.
He also argued that the growing spread of antisemitism is being fueled by social media, which allows individuals to access information that reinforces existing beliefs through non-traditional channels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment