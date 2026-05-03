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Israel Approves Purchase of New US Fighter Jet Squadrons
(MENAFN) An Israeli ministerial committee has approved a plan to acquire two additional squadrons of US-made fighter jets, including F-35 and F-15IA aircraft, according to a statement from the Defense Ministry.
The decision includes the purchase of a fourth squadron of F-35 jets and a second squadron of F-15IA aircraft, with the agreements reportedly worth tens of billions of shekels. The package also covers integration into the Israeli Air Force, along with maintenance, spare parts, and logistical support.
The move comes as tensions remain high in the region, with Israel continuing military operations in Gaza and Lebanon and preparing for the possibility of renewed escalation involving Iran.
Fighting between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other began on Feb. 28, followed by retaliatory actions across the region and disruptions affecting key maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through mediation efforts, with follow-up talks held shortly after, though no final agreement was reached. The truce was later extended without a defined timeline.
The decision includes the purchase of a fourth squadron of F-35 jets and a second squadron of F-15IA aircraft, with the agreements reportedly worth tens of billions of shekels. The package also covers integration into the Israeli Air Force, along with maintenance, spare parts, and logistical support.
The move comes as tensions remain high in the region, with Israel continuing military operations in Gaza and Lebanon and preparing for the possibility of renewed escalation involving Iran.
Fighting between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other began on Feb. 28, followed by retaliatory actions across the region and disruptions affecting key maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through mediation efforts, with follow-up talks held shortly after, though no final agreement was reached. The truce was later extended without a defined timeline.
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