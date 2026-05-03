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Russia, Ukraine Trade Blame Over Civilian Deaths in Overnight Strikes
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine on Sunday accused each other of causing civilian casualties during overnight attacks, according to official statements.
In Ukraine’s Odesa region, local authorities said Russian strikes hit civilian and port infrastructure, killing two people and injuring five others. Regional officials described the attacks as ongoing and targeting non-military areas.
In a separate statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces struck two oil tankers in the Russian port of Novorossiysk, describing the move as part of efforts against what he called Russia’s shadow oil fleet.
On the Russian side, Moscow region Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported that a man was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike, adding that air defense systems had intercepted several drones over the area.
Meanwhile, Smolensk region Governor Vasily Anokhin said a Ukrainian drone attack injured two adults and a child, highlighting further civilian impact from the cross-border strikes.
In Ukraine’s Odesa region, local authorities said Russian strikes hit civilian and port infrastructure, killing two people and injuring five others. Regional officials described the attacks as ongoing and targeting non-military areas.
In a separate statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces struck two oil tankers in the Russian port of Novorossiysk, describing the move as part of efforts against what he called Russia’s shadow oil fleet.
On the Russian side, Moscow region Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported that a man was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike, adding that air defense systems had intercepted several drones over the area.
Meanwhile, Smolensk region Governor Vasily Anokhin said a Ukrainian drone attack injured two adults and a child, highlighting further civilian impact from the cross-border strikes.
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